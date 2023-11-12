New Moon Mission “Chandrayaan-3” Set to Impress with Soft Landing

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The eagerly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, is on track to achieve a historic soft landing on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, at approximately 18:04 hours IST. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that live streaming of the event will be available through their website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV starting from 17:27 IST that day.

This time around, ISRO has taken meticulous steps to ensure the mission’s success. The Chandrayaan-3 lander module has established a two-way connection with the still-orbiting Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, marking a significant achievement in India’s space exploration endeavors.

In terms of key objectives, Chandrayaan-3 aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, showcase the mobility of a rover on the Moon, and conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The mission’s development phase began in January 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in its progress. Nonetheless, ISRO has reported that all systems are functioning perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated.

India’s ambitious lunar mission seeks to place the country in an elite group of nations that have successfully landed on the Moon, following the United States, Russia, and China. Notably, India will be the only nation to land on the lunar south pole. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, as it paves the way for groundbreaking scientific discoveries and a greater understanding of our celestial neighbor.

To ensure the best possible outcome, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored in the days leading up to the landing. Two days ahead of the event, the final landing sequence will be loaded and tested.

In light of the complex nature of the mission, former ISRO director K. Sivan expressed confidence in its success, stating, “It’s a very anxious moment…I’m sure that this time it will be a grand success.” Sivan emphasized that the entire system employed in the mission is indigenous, reflecting India’s technological prowess in space exploration.

As the countdown to the historic landing begins, excitement and anticipation are palpable. The success of Chandrayaan-3 will not only be a remarkable feat for India but will also contribute to greater scientific knowledge and inspire future generations to reach for the stars.

