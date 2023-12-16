Will Increased Security Concerns in the Red Sea Impact Oil Prices?

In light of recent hijackings, missile strikes, and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, global shipping companies like AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have temporarily halted shipments through the region. The escalation of security threats has prompted major corporations to take the situation seriously. Experts believe that these decisions could have repercussions for the oil markets and ultimately impact the cost of energy for consumers. However, the severity of any disruptions will largely depend on the response of key players in the global stage.

Maersk’s decision to suspend shipments is based on concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The recent attacks on commercial vessels using missiles and drones pose a significant threat to the safety of seafarers, according to the company. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are responsible for nearly 25% of the world’s shipping fleet, emphasizing the gravity of their decisions.

The growing insecurity in the Red Sea can be attributed to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza, which began in October. Since then, the Houthi rebels have targeted at least eight ships in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial route for international trade. Approximately 10% of the world’s seaborne crude oil passes through this strait, making any disruption a global concern.

The Houthis specifically target vessels with Israeli ownership or those transporting cargo to Israel via the Red Sea. In November, they claimed to have taken control of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, which they believed was under Israeli ownership. However, Israel refuted these claims, stating that the ship was British-owned and Japanese-operated, with no Israeli nationals on board. This conflict demonstrates the Houthis’ determination to raise the costs for Israel’s supporters, particularly the US, through these attacks.

Beyond their immediate impact, these hostilities highlight the Houthis as a formidable force in Yemen and a significant part of the “axis of resistance,” which includes Hezbollah, Hamas, and various actors backed by Tehran. Their actions underscore their staying power and rebellious nature in the region.

The implications of these attacks on the oil market remain relatively limited but perceptible. As the attacks continue, crude oil prices have seen a gradual increase, with experts suggesting that until a stronger effort is made to quell the hostilities, prices will continue to rise. The exact trajectory of the Red Sea crisis is uncertain, and if tensions persist, it could lead to wider ramifications. The constraint of oil traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait due to regional tensions could result in increased oil prices caused by a crisis and war premium on insurance and oil products themselves.

Nonetheless, the situation’s volatility means that other factors could shape the outcome. The disruption of various cargo contracts, including oil and liquefied natural gas, if cargoes are directed around Africa, could apply upward pressure on prices. While overall oil prices may experience a slight softening, it may only be a temporary relief.

One challenging aspect of this situation is the lack of a discernible pattern to the Houthis’ attacks. Their actions become increasingly unpredictable, making it difficult to anticipate their future moves. If they were to attempt to close the Bab el-Mandeb strait, it would have significant consequences, including increased shipping insurance risks, higher costs for alternative routes, and potential disruptions in supply chains. However, experts doubt the Houthis possess the capability to achieve this goal, as it would provoke a swift international response.

The disruptions caused by the Houthis’ actions in the Red Sea are likely to draw increased pressure from various international players, including China, India, Gulf Cooperation Council states, Iran, and Western powers. China, in particular, opposes any interruption to global trade, especially in strategic routes like the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Suez Canal. Consequently, China and Iran may exert pressure on the Houthis to reduce their hostile activities in the region due to negative economic impacts.

It is worth noting that several countries, including the US, the UK, China, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, already have military bases in Djibouti, further indicating the international significance of the Red Sea region.

Overall, while the increased security concerns in the Red Sea are causing disruptions and raising alarm in the shipping industry, the impact on the oil market is currently limited. However, as tensions persist and the situation evolves, it is crucial to monitor the responses of major global players, as they can significantly shape the outcomes in terms of oil prices and energy costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What prompted shipping companies to pause shipments through the Red Sea?

The decision to halt shipments through the Red Sea was driven by the hijackings, missile strikes, and drone attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. These incidents raised concerns about the safety and security of seafarers in the region.

2. How does the Red Sea’s security situation impact the oil market?

The security situation in the Red Sea has the potential to affect the oil market. Any disruptions in shipping routes, particularly the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which accounts for 10% of the world’s seaborne crude oil flow, can lead to increased oil prices and energy costs for consumers.

3. Why do the Houthis target vessels with Israeli ownership or those shipping cargo to Israel?

The Houthis aim to raise the costs for countries supporting Israel, mainly the US, by targeting vessels with Israeli ownership or those transporting cargo to Israel. Their attacks serve as part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Israel and its allies.

4. Are there discernible patterns in the Houthis’ attacks?

The Houthis’ attacks do not appear to follow a discernible pattern, making it challenging to predict their next moves. This unpredictability adds to the complexity of the situation in the Red Sea.

5. What international pressure do the Houthis face due to their actions in the Red Sea?

Countries such as China, India, Gulf Cooperation Council states, Iran, and Western powers may exert pressure on the Houthis to reduce their hostile activities. China, in particular, opposes any disruptions to global trade, and its economic concerns may drive efforts to mitigate tensions in the Red Sea region.