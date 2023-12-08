Netanyahu’s Dilemma: Tunnel Warfare and the Political Gamble

As Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on power in Israel becomes increasingly uncertain, he faces a pivotal decision that could have significant political ramifications: whether or not to send Israeli troops into the extensive underground tunnel network beneath Gaza. This decision comes amidst heavy domestic criticism for his handling of the war on Gaza and ongoing corruption charges. While several polls indicate that Netanyahu would be forced to step down if elections were held now, his determination to stay in power may push him towards a risky military strategy.

The tunnel network in Gaza presents a unique challenge for Israeli forces. Above ground, Israel has relied on its military superiority to carry out extensive aerial bombardments and ground invasions. However, underground, Hamas has built a sophisticated network of tunnels that can effectively level the playing field between the opposing forces. These tunnels allow Hamas fighters to channel Israeli soldiers into a single file, making it difficult for them to navigate and increasing the risk of ambushes.

The lack of sufficient information on the location, extent, and potential booby traps within the tunnels further complicates the Israeli military’s approach. Despite the existence of a specialized tunnel-warfare unit within the Israeli military, the reality of what lies beneath Gaza remains largely unknown. This uncertainty makes any decision to send troops into the tunnels highly risky, as they would face the constant threat of booby traps and ambushes set by Hamas.

Despite these challenges, Netanyahu’s promise to “eradicate Hamas” and the underground command centers gives weight to the possibility of a conflict within the tunnels. Experts believe that the recent humanitarian pause allowed Hamas to restructure their defense strategies, making an eventual clash in the tunnels more likely. Reports of alternative strategies, such as flooding the tunnels with seawater, indicate that Israel is exploring different options to avoid direct troop engagement.

Netanyahu’s motivation to deal a decisive blow to Hamas is not only driven by political considerations but is also tied to the release of captives Israel believes are held in the maze of tunnels. A military operation in the tunnels could pose additional risks for these captives, but the defeat of Hamas is seen as a crucial step towards their liberation.

The decision to engage in tunnel warfare will require Netanyahu to weigh the potential political costs against the benefits. The Israeli prime minister’s ability to publicly withstand casualties will be a significant factor in determining the course of action. The Hannibal Directive, a reportedly controversial Israeli military policy that prioritizes military objectives over the lives of hostages, further highlights Netanyahu’s willingness to take risks to achieve his goals.

Experts suggest that Israel may opt to continue mapping the network from above, using ground-penetrating radar to identify key command centers for targeted strikes. However, the complexity and scale of the underground city built by Hamas present an unprecedented challenge for the Israeli military. Caution will be paramount in navigating this unfamiliar battlefield.

The timing of any potential ground operation in the tunnels remains uncertain. Israel is under pressure from mounting global criticism and allegations of war crimes. However, setting a specific timetable for such an operation presents challenges for military commanders.

As the conflict in Gaza continues, the political gamble of tunnel warfare presents Netanyahu with a precarious decision. The risks are high, but the potential to achieve a decisive victory over Hamas may be the only way for him to secure his political career. Ultimately, the fate of Netanyahu’s leadership and the outcome of the conflict lie in the tunnels beneath Gaza.