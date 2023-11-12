Israel’s Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza: A One-sided Effort

In a recent announcement, the White House revealed that Israel has agreed to daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza. These pauses are intended to allow people to escape the hostilities and for humanitarian aid to enter the region. However, experts argue that this unilateral move by Israel may not have the desired impact and raises questions about Israel’s true intentions.

The fact remains that Gaza is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with thousands of Palestinians killed and injured. The al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, has received only two shipments of life-saving supplies since the conflict escalated. Other essential facilities are also suffering from shortages of fuel and resources. While the humanitarian pauses could have been an opportunity to restock these facilities and provide much-needed aid, recent attacks on hospitals have raised doubts about Israel’s commitment to the pauses.

Experts point out that these pauses are one-sided and not agreed upon by all parties involved in the conflict. Hamas, the Palestinian group governing Gaza, has not committed to respecting the pauses, which raises concerns about the effectiveness of this approach. Some suggest that a third-party mediator should be involved to facilitate mutually agreed-upon pauses that would be respected by both Israel and Hamas.

Furthermore, critics argue that these humanitarian pauses fall short of what is truly needed. They argue that a complete cessation of hostilities is necessary to allow uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery, safe passage for foreigners, and the potential for negotiations. A temporary pause of only four hours may not provide enough time for people to move to safer areas or for necessary supplies to be delivered effectively.

In recent days, there has been mounting pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire. The delay in announcing the humanitarian pauses reflects the growing tensions between Israel and the United States. The US, while pushing for these pauses, also has its own interests at stake. Some speculate that the US aims to present its support for Israel’s actions as “humanitarian,” allowing President Joe Biden to address mounting pressure domestically and globally. However, public pressure and poll results showing Biden trailing former President Donald Trump may force the US to reconsider its position and intervene to stop Israel’s offensive.

Overall, the effectiveness of Israel’s unilateral humanitarian pauses remains uncertain. While some organizations on the ground are withholding judgment until they see the implementation, others argue that a comprehensive humanitarian ceasefire is needed to protect civilians and alleviate the worsening crisis in Gaza.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Israel’s humanitarian pauses in Gaza?

The purpose is to allow people to flee hostilities and to provide humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Are both Israel and Hamas agreeing to these pauses?

No, these pauses are a unilateral move by Israel and have not been agreed upon by Hamas and other factions.

Will the pauses be effective in delivering aid and protecting civilians?

Experts have raised concerns about the effectiveness of these pauses. Some argue that a complete cessation of hostilities is needed to ensure uninterrupted aid delivery and protection for civilians.

Is there growing pressure on the US to intervene in the conflict and call for a ceasefire?

Yes, there is mounting pressure on the US to intervene and call for a ceasefire. Public pressure and poll results showing President Biden trailing his predecessor may force the US to reassess its position.