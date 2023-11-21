Can Israel and America Secure a Ceasefire Together?

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages on, the question of a ceasefire remains at the forefront of discussions. Israel, with its superior military capabilities, has made significant progress in targeting Hamas facilities and destroying the northern tunnel network. However, this methodical approach has prolonged the war, causing frustration for President Biden and his administration. While they must balance the interests of pro-Palestinian progressives within the Democratic Party, they also need to maintain relationships with allies in the Muslim world.

Interestingly, this time around, the Biden administration does not face opposition from European allies who traditionally opposed US support for Israel. In fact, every European government that matters, including the European Union, has shown its support for Israel. This shift in European sentiment reduces the burden on the Biden team but brings with it an unintended consequence: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict becomes a distraction from other pressing global issues.

One such issue is the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine demands attention, as it has far-reaching implications for regional stability and US foreign policy objectives. Additionally, the confrontation with the People’s Republic of China remains a paramount concern. China’s assertive behavior, evident in its belligerent actions around Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and India’s Ladakh frontier, poses a significant threat.

While Israel’s war continues to unfold, Biden and his team must prioritize finding a resolution. The existence of these other global challenges highlights the urgency to end the fighting and shift focus to address other critical issues. The negotiations for a ceasefire are ongoing, with Hamas seeking to trade a minimal number of hostages for an extended ceasefire, while Israel’s coalition aims for the opposite outcome. In the midst of these negotiations, American and Israeli officials maintain a level of trust and cooperation, working to find a compromise that satisfies both parties.

The Biden administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict differs from that of its predecessor. Israel, having experienced a lack of trust with the Obama administration, now places confidence in President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin. While disagreements may still exist, there is a common understanding on key matters between the US and Israel.

Ultimately, the path to an effective ceasefire remains uncertain. The ongoing negotiations require delicate diplomacy and compromise on both sides. However, the trust and cooperation between Israel and America offer hope for a resolution that can bring peace to the conflict-stricken region.

