Will Iran Provide Russia with Missiles for the War in Ukraine?

Amidst growing tensions in the war between Russia and Ukraine, there have been renewed warnings from the United States that Iran may be gearing up to provide Russia with advanced ballistic missiles. While the White House has made these allegations, there are several factors at play that make the likelihood of such a scenario uncertain. This situation also adds another layer to the hostilities between Iran and the West during the war on Gaza.

Washington’s assertions primarily revolve around Iran’s interest in buying military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radar systems, combat trainer aircraft, and advanced fighter jets. In return for this support, Russia has reportedly offered Iran unprecedented defense cooperation. The allegations also include claims that Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones and providing material support for drone manufacturing and guided aerial bombs.

From a military perspective, it would make sense for Iran to provide Russia with precision-guided ballistic missiles. These missiles would help address the issue of mass quantity, which both Russia and Ukraine currently face. However, the likelihood of Iran actually providing the missiles remains unclear, as political reluctance and potential legal challenges could impact this decision.

It is worth noting that some UN restrictions on Iran’s missile program have recently expired, allowing for more flexibility. Furthermore, Iran has significant incentives for boosting military cooperation with Russia, such as financial gains and access to advanced technology. The complementary nature of Iran’s and Russia’s arms industries further strengthens the potential for collaboration.

When considering the type of missiles in question, Iran has showcased its Ababil and Fateh missiles to Russian officials. These missiles range from tactical weapons with medium-range to projectiles with a longer range of more than 700km. The reliability and accuracy of these systems would undoubtedly be useful to Russia in the war in Ukraine.

As tensions simmer between Iran and the West, particularly with European actors involved in Israel’s war on Gaza, Iran may be hesitant to escalate its relations with the European Union by providing offensive capabilities to Russia. Diplomatic engagement with European countries could be a priority for Iran at the moment. Military visits with Russian officials might serve as a means for Iran to display its military assets and potentially negotiate for more advanced arms.

In conclusion, while the United States has raised concerns about Iran supplying missiles to Russia for the war in Ukraine, the situation remains uncertain. Multiple factors, including political considerations and strategic dynamics between Russia, Iran, and Europe, suggest that such a decision is not imminent. The evolving nature of this situation underscores the complex and delicate nature of international relations in times of conflict.

