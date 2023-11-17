Will Hotels Price Match?

In the competitive world of hospitality, hotels are constantly looking for ways to attract guests and stand out from the crowd. One strategy that many hotels employ is price matching, a practice that allows them to match or beat the prices offered by their competitors. But do all hotels offer price matching? And how does it work? Let’s find out.

What is price matching?

Price matching is a policy adopted by some hotels that guarantees to match or beat the price offered by a competitor for the same room or package. This means that if you find a lower rate for a hotel room elsewhere, the hotel will honor that price and provide you with the same rate.

Do all hotels price match?

Not all hotels offer price matching. It is more commonly found among larger hotel chains and upscale establishments that aim to attract a wide range of guests. Smaller independent hotels may not have the resources or flexibility to implement a price matching policy.

How does price matching work?

Each hotel has its own set of rules and requirements for price matching. Typically, you will need to provide proof of the lower rate, such as a screenshot or a link to the website where the lower price is advertised. The hotel will then verify the information and, if it meets their criteria, adjust the rate for your reservation accordingly.

FAQ:

1. Can I price match after I’ve already made a reservation?

Most hotels require you to request a price match before making a reservation. Once you have booked a room, it is unlikely that they will adjust the rate retroactively.

2. Does price matching apply to all room types?

Some hotels may only offer price matching for specific room types or packages. It is important to check the terms and conditions of the hotel’s price matching policy to see if it applies to the room you are interested in.

3. Are there any restrictions on price matching?

Hotels may have certain restrictions on price matching, such as requiring the lower rate to be available to the general public and not part of a special promotion or discount program. Additionally, the competing rate must usually be for the same dates and length of stay.

While not all hotels offer price matching, it can be a valuable tool for savvy travelers looking to get the best deal. If you’re planning a trip, it’s worth checking if your preferred hotel has a price matching policy in place. Remember to read the terms and conditions carefully to ensure you meet all the requirements for a successful price match.