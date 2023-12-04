Will COP28 Secure Funding for Climate Action?

Money has emerged as a significant obstacle at this year’s United Nations climate summit, known as COP28. The issue of unmet promises by wealthy countries, particularly the United States, has become a key concern in addressing the global climate crisis. While funds have been readily available for other global crises like the coronavirus pandemic or military aid, the same level of prioritization has not been accorded to climate action.

During her visit to the summit, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $3 billion commitment to the Green Climate Fund, which supports developing nations. However, the Biden administration faces an uphill battle in persuading Congress to approve these funds. Similarly, John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, presented a carbon credit initiative involving major companies, signaling the need for alternative approaches as governments struggle to meet the required trillions of dollars for the energy transition.

The central question at COP28 is whether it will succeed in securing the necessary financial resources, a challenge that previous climate talks have struggled to overcome. All the proposed actions and promises at the summit, be it tripling renewable energy efforts or compensating countries for climate-related losses, require substantial financial investment. The frustration among leaders from developing countries is growing due to unfulfilled pledges of aid. Consequently, financial support is vital for restoring confidence.

One crucial area that lacks adequate funding is climate adaptation assistance for developing nations grappling with rising sea levels and extreme heat. Recent data shows that wealthy countries reduced their aid for climate adaptation between 2020 and 2021, despite an increased need. At the COP26 summit, countries committed to doubling adaptation aid, but even if achieved, it falls significantly short of the estimated $215 billion to $387 billion needed annually for climate adaptation until 2030. The gap between current public finance and the required funds is substantial.

Another major challenge is the scaling up of renewable energy worldwide, which entails increasing clean energy investment from $1.8 trillion to $4.5 trillion annually by 2025. This transition is particularly crucial for emerging economies and poorer nations that are highly reliant on energy. However, without greater financial support flowing to developing countries, achieving a renewables revolution will remain elusive.

Despite the financial constraints, COP28 has already witnessed some progress in climate negotiations. The long-awaited $100 billion annual climate aid promised by rich nations was finally delivered, albeit three years behind schedule. Additionally, a new fund was approved to compensate poor countries for their current losses and damages. However, the fund’s voluntary nature and limited funds currently available (approximately $420 million) pose challenges.

The United States, as the world’s largest economy and historical emitter of greenhouse gases, faces substantial pressure at the summit to increase public financing. The Biden administration has committed to delivering $11.4 billion annually in climate assistance by 2024 and is on track to provide over $9 billion this year. Much of this funding is allocated through international institutions like the World Bank, multilateral climate funds, and agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Nevertheless, the question remains whether a divided Congress or future administrations can fulfill the Biden administration’s financial commitments. Critics argue that the United States has not proven itself to be a reliable partner in this regard, casting doubts on the fulfillment of previous promises.

In conclusion, COP28’s success in securing funding for climate action is uncertain, given the historical challenge of meeting financial commitments. Adequate resources are essential for implementing renewable energy projects, climate adaptation efforts, and compensating developing nations for their climate-related losses. Without substantial financial contributions, the transition to a sustainable future will remain a distant goal.

