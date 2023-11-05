Opposition’s INDIA Alliance Unites for 2024 Lok Sabha Election

The opposition’s INDIA alliance has come together to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. Although questions have been raised about the unity of the opposition, they are determined to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from securing a historic third term. The alliance’s resolution reflects their commitment to coordinating communication and media strategies with the theme “Judega Bharat, Jiteega India” in different languages.

One significant point of contention within the alliance is the inclusion of a caste-based census in the political resolution. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Samajwadi Party, support the caste census, while others oppose it. This disagreement highlights the challenges faced by the INDIA alliance as they strive to find common ground on various issues.

Despite these challenges, the alliance has announced the formation of a 14-member cross-party “coordination committee” to address key issues, such as formulating a Common Minimum Programme and determining seat-sharing arrangements across the country. In addition to the coordination committee, four other committees are being planned to organize campaigns, handle social media, and manage data.

The alliance aims to demonstrate unity and take action on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. By presenting a united front and effectively managing the press, the opposition hopes to maintain the alliance’s strength and resist any attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to disrupt their progress.

As the countdown to the 2024 Lok Sabha election begins, the alliance is focused on maintaining their cohesion and strategic planning. Despite the BJP’s attempts to weaken the opposition, the INDIA alliance remains steadfast in their objective to provide a strong alternative and challenge the ruling party’s “surprise element strategy and gimmicks.”

Overall, the INDIA alliance recognizes the importance of working together to achieve their shared goals. While differences may arise on specific issues, the opposition remains committed to presenting a united front in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and shaping the future of India.