Title: Repercussions and Hesitations: Southeast Asia Observes the China-Philippines Standoff in the South China Sea

A recent incident in the South China Sea has sparked unease among Southeast Asian countries, as tensions between China and the Philippines continue to escalate. The dispute revolves around the Second Thomas Shoal, which is controlled by Manila but also claimed by Hanoi, Taipei, and Beijing. In a show of force, China’s coastguard deployed a water cannon against a Philippine vessel attempting to transfer construction materials to the grounded ship on the shoal.

Collin Koh, a naval affairs specialist, believes that Southeast Asian countries perceive the situation as a cause for concern and view it as a potential threat to regional peace and stability. The incident, combined with the overall rise in Chinese coercion, raises anxieties among neighboring countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Greg Poling, a Southeast Asia expert, explains that the anxiety felt by these countries is heightened due to their own territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. He suggests that if China continues to escalate pressure and pose threats to the lives of mariners, Southeast Asian parties such as Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and potentially Thailand may feel compelled to voice their concerns more forcefully.

While some claimant states, like the Philippines, are reliant on resupply runs, the response of Southeast Asian countries will be influenced by their individual interests in the South China Sea and their relationship with China. Fear of repercussions and economic dependency on China may lead some countries to remain silent on the matter.

However, Thomas Daniel, a senior fellow, underscores the need for Southeast Asian countries to stand behind the Philippines and pressure China to avoid further escalations. He warns that continued silence from claimant states would be telling and suggests it could reflect an underlying fear of Beijing’s dominance in the region.

Moreover, the recent standoff may cause Southeast Asian nations to question whether they can trust China in negotiating a code of conduct for the South China Sea. The completion of the second reading of the much-delayed code of conduct last month was seen as a step towards regulating behavior in the disputed waterway. However, if China fails to commit to keeping peace in the area, it could undermine the credibility and purpose of such negotiations.

While the incident has heightened tensions, some Southeast Asian countries may view it as an opportunity for increased solidarity against China’s actions. They hope that united opposition could moderate Chinese behavior in the future. Ultimately, the response of Southeast Asian countries will depend on their individual calculations of national interest and their willingness to navigate the complexities of the South China Sea dispute.