The Changing Dynamics of Israel-Hamas Wars: Rethinking Ceasefires and Peace

Over the years, ceasefires between Israel and Hamas have proven to be both effective and fragile, holding until they ultimately collapse. However, recent events have shattered the traditional understanding of these conflicts, highlighting the urgent need for a new approach to achieve lasting peace. The October 7 attacks on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1,400 individuals and took 242 hostages, have significantly shifted Israel’s security perspective. Israel now seeks to completely eliminate Hamas, and its intensified bombardment of Gaza and ongoing ground incursion reflect this new approach.

“The technique before was to convince the Israelis that Hamas can be under control. Israelis are way beyond that. They want something much more radical than what happened in the past,” stated Nabeel Khoury, a former US diplomat focused on the Middle East.

The United States, following Israel’s lead, has also demonstrated reluctance towards brokering a ceasefire. The old paradigm of ceasefires between Israel and Hamas has been shattered, but this doesn’t render previous negotiations irrelevant. Lessons can still be learned from past talks, such as understanding who can exert pressure and negotiating behind closed doors. Most importantly, the US can play a critical role in influencing Israel’s decision-making.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue military operations in Gaza, it becomes evident that a ceasefire can only arise from a US initiative. President Biden hinted at this during his speech and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East further indicates a willingness to engage in dialogue. The Biden administration recognizes the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the necessity of a political process towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.

However, it is crucial to understand that ceasefires alone have proved insufficient in bringing about a lasting resolution. They lacked a larger political framework that could pave the way for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. Effectively resolving the conflict will require difficult diplomacy and strong US leadership.

Since 2007, Hamas and Israel have existed in a violent equilibrium marked by periodic escalations and subsequent ceasefires. The Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza following Hamas’ election victory in 2006 only heightened the region’s poverty and limited access to healthcare. While tensions periodically erupt due to Hamas firing rockets at Israel, negotiations leading to temporary ceasefires have been the norm, but they have not been linked to a comprehensive political process.

To break this cycle of violence, it is imperative to pursue diplomacy that focuses on the bigger picture and fosters the establishment of a Palestinian state. The recent clashes have revealed the urgent need to rethink the approach to ceasefires and work towards a sustainable and just resolution for both Israelis and Palestinians. Only then can true peace be achieved in the region.