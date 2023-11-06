The Growing Demand for Uranium: Challenges and Opportunities

The recent military coup in Niger has raised concerns about the country’s uranium exports and its impact on global uranium supplies. Niger, once the fourth-largest producer of uranium, has since slid to No. 7, exporting about 5% of the global supply. However, experts believe that the coup is unlikely to significantly affect uranium prices or global supply chains.

While Niger’s uranium fuels a significant portion of France’s nuclear reactors and supplies Europe’s atomic fleet, the global uranium market remains relatively stable. After the coup, the price of uranium in global spot markets only slightly increased. This highlights one of nuclear energy’s key advantages: reactors generate large volumes of energy regardless of weather conditions or time of day, using relatively minimal quantities of uranium. The world’s existing atomic power reactors require about 149 million pounds of uranium per year, and the current measured supply is enough to fuel these reactors for approximately the next 90 years.

However, with the expected increase in new reactors in countries like China, India, and Poland, and the extension of operating lives in existing reactors in France and the U.S., there is a projected increase in demand for uranium by 2035. By that time, demand could reach 209 million pounds per year, while supply may only reach 114 million pounds. This presents both challenges and opportunities for the uranium industry.

The real bottleneck in the nuclear supply chain is not in mining raw uranium, but in enriching it into fissile fuel for reactors. As a result, the price of uranium has not been high enough to incentivize long-term investments in fuel enrichment. However, even a significant price increase in raw uranium would only marginally affect the cost of serving electricity from a nuclear plant, due to uranium’s energy density and the spread-out cost over time.

While Niger’s political instability may have some short-term implications, the global uranium market remains resilient. Other mining countries like Canada, Australia, and the United States have the capacity to meet current demand. As the world looks to diversify its energy mix and reduce carbon emissions, nuclear power will remain a significant contributor, ensuring a steady demand for uranium in the long run.