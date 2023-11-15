Greek Wildfires: Devastating Blazes Sweep Across the Country

More than 350 wildfires have erupted throughout Greece since Friday, leaving a devastating trail of destruction and claiming the lives of at least 20 people. The fires have prompted hundreds of evacuations and have overwhelmed firefighters who are battling to contain the rapidly spreading blazes.

According to Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the number of wildfires has reached a staggering 355 since Friday, with 209 igniting in just the past 48 hours. Firefighting teams are working tirelessly to combat the fires, but the scale of the outbreak has posed immense challenges.

The situation remains critical, with the fire brigade warning that more fires could erupt, and conditions are described as “difficult, and in several cases extreme” by spokesman Ioannis Artopios.

One particularly severe blaze has been raging outside Athens for a second day, encroaching upon nearby residential areas and causing widespread panic. Over 200 firefighters, along with volunteers, vehicles, and aircraft from countries like Sweden and Germany, are battling the fire near the village of Fyli. The capital city has been enveloped in smoke and ash since the blaze started on Tuesday.

The impact of the wildfires on local communities has been devastating. At least 150 people have been evacuated from three nursing homes in Menidi, while other residents have been ordered to leave their homes for safety. Desperate efforts to save lives and protect property have been witnessed as volunteers carry religious icons out of burning monasteries and police officers remove hazardous gas canisters from premises.

The fires have caused substantial damage, destroying homes, vehicles, and vast natural areas. Sheep have been loaded into car trunks by volunteers in a desperate bid to save them. The sheer scale of the fires is evident in Evros, a region bordering Turkey, where a fire has been burning for five days straight. Tragically, 18 charred bodies were discovered in the area, believed to be migrants attempting to enter the European Union.

Greek authorities are also grappling with the evacuation of hospital patients, many of whom require urgent medical care. In the port city of Alexandroupolis, patients were evacuated onto ferries, highlighting the immense strain on healthcare infrastructure caused by the wildfires.

Scientists have drawn a connection between the intensity of the wildfires and the impacts of climate change. Unusually hot, dry, and windy weather conditions have exacerbated the fires, creating what Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias describes as the “worst summer since meteorological data began to be collected.” Furthermore, in July, tens of thousands of tourists were evacuated from the island of Rhodes due to a week-long wildfire that ravaged hotels, resorts, and vast stretches of land.

As Greece battles this unprecedented fire season, it is crucial for international support and cooperation to help combat the blazes and protect lives and livelihoods. Efforts to address the underlying causes of these devastating wildfires, like climate change, must also be intensified to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)