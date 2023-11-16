New Article:

Deliberate Actions Led to Wildfire on Tenerife, Spain

A devastating wildfire continues to rage on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife, with recent investigations revealing that the fire was started deliberately, according to Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo. Although three lines of investigation have been opened by the police, it is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

Thankfully, improved weather conditions have aided firefighters in making progress overnight in their efforts to control the blaze, which has been burning uncontrollably for the past five days. This wildfire comes as the Canary Islands, like much of mainland Spain, have experienced drought conditions due to changing weather patterns associated with climate change, resulting in below-average rainfall in recent years.

Despite the fire’s location in the northeast of the island, away from the main tourist areas in the southwest, the regional government has issued an evacuation order for a state-run hotel in the Teide volcano national park, located in central Tenerife approximately 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the fire zone. The exact number of people staying at the hotel at the time of evacuation remains unknown.

The fire has forced over 12,000 residents to evacuate their homes since it started on Tuesday. The blaze has consumed 11,600 hectares (29,000 acres) of pine forest and scrubland, but thankfully, no injuries or house fires have been reported thanks to the hard work of the firefighters.

Firefighters are faced with extreme difficulties in accessing the affected areas due to the steep and rugged terrain. As a result, the emergency services have issued warnings of poor air quality in 19 nearby towns and have urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible. Masks are recommended for outdoor activities.

To combat the wildfire, more than 400 firefighters and soldiers have been deployed, along with 23 helicopters and planes equipped for water-carrying operations. Unfortunately, mainland Spain is preparing for another heatwave that will start on Sunday and continue until Thursday. Spain’s state weather service predicts temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the mainland during this period. Tenerife is expected to have maximum temperatures averaging 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) for the upcoming week.

This year has been marked by an alarming number of wildfires across the European Union, with Spain leading the list of affected countries. Spain has already seen 75,000 hectares (185,000 acres) burned, surpassing Italy and Greece in fire damage. The seven Canary Islands, situated off the northwest coast of Africa and southwest of mainland Spain, have not been spared from this environmental crisis.

