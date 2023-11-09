Wildfire Engulfs Spanish Island of Tenerife, Threatening Mount Teide

A wildfire that broke out in a national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife has rapidly spread, posing a significant threat to the area. The fire, which has engulfed an estimated 1,800 hectares (4,450 acres) within a span of 24 hours, has extended across approximately 22 kilometers (13.7 miles), affecting both sides of Mount Teide, the tallest peak in Spain. Access to the region has been disrupted, and hundreds of firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional leader, expressed concern during a press briefing, stating that the wildfire is spiraling “out of control,” and the situation is perilous. However, authorities remain determined to halt the fire’s progress and have implemented defensive measures to contain it. Their immediate goal is to control the two most alarming fronts of the fire with the help of over 200 ground forces.

Efforts to combat the blaze involve the deployment of 14 aircraft and a combined contingent of 250 firefighters and military personnel. Additional support in the form of water-dropping seaplanes from mainland Spain is also expected. However, the situation remains challenging as nighttime temperatures are predicted to drop, potentially intensifying wind patterns in the region and exacerbating the fire behavior.

Evacuations have taken place in several villages located in the northeastern part of the island, comprising mainly farms and vacation homes. Precautionary measures have also been taken to protect vulnerable animals, with a dog shelter evacuating canines at risk.

The wildfire on Tenerife is a stark reminder of the ongoing wildfire risk faced by many regions, worsened by extreme weather conditions and the impact of climate change. The Canary Islands, already suffering from a recent heatwave, have experienced a series of fires this summer, highlighting the urgent need for effective firefighting strategies and climate resilience measures.

As efforts continue to bring the blaze under control, authorities are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions. The two airports on Tenerife are currently operating normally, ensuring ongoing connectivity despite the challenging circumstances.