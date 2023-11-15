A Deliberate Act: Wildfire Ravages Tenerife Island

Tenerife, Canary Islands – In a shocking revelation, regional President Fernando Clavijo confirmed on Sunday that the devastating wildfire that has consumed Tenerife island was started deliberately. Police have initiated three separate investigations into the incident, although no arrests have been announced yet.

While firefighters battled against the uncontrollable blaze for the last five days, improved weather conditions brought relief overnight. Tenerife governor Rosa Dávila expressed gratitude to the firefighters, stating that their efforts yielded positive results. However, the situation remains critical as the fire engulfs the northeast part of the island, threatening 11 town areas nestled amidst rugged mountains.

The Canary Islands have been grappling with drought for several years, a trend mirrored on the Spanish mainland, primarily caused by changing weather patterns influenced by climate change. Though the affected area is not in close proximity to the popular tourist regions in the southwest, the regional government issued an evacuation order for a state-run hotel situated in the Teide volcano national park, located approximately 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the fire zone. The exact number of evacuated guests is uncertain.

Since the fire broke out on Tuesday, more than 12,000 individuals have been displaced from their homes. The islands’ emergency services reported that a staggering 11,600 hectares (29,000 acres) of pine forest and scrubland have been ravaged by the flames. Miraculously, thus far, no injuries have been reported, and Dávila attested that the firefighters’ efforts have prevented any residential properties from being destroyed.

Amidst the battle to extinguish the fire, firefighters face immense challenges due to the inaccessible terrain. The emergency services also highlighted poor air quality in 19 town areas, urging people to limit outdoor activities and utilize masks when venturing outside.

The scale of the disaster prompted the deployment of over 400 firefighters and soldiers, accompanied by 23 helicopters and planes equipped with water capacity. Unfortunately, the situation throughout Spain remains precarious, as the mainland braces for a new heatwave that is forecasted to persist from Sunday to Thursday. Spain’s state weather service predicts temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in certain parts of the mainland during the middle of the week. Conversely, Tenerife is expected to experience average maximum temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the upcoming week.

Spain finds itself at the helm of a disheartening statistic provided by the European Forest Fire Information System. The country leads the European Union in terms of wildfire devastation in 2022, with 75,000 hectares (185,000 acres) scorched. Tragically, this figure surpasses the damage caused in Italy and Greece. Additionally, the EU agency disclosed that Spain accounted for almost 40% of the approximately 800,000 hectares (2 million acres) ravaged by wildfires across the European Union this year.

Situated 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco, the Canary Islands consist of seven distinct islands, nestled off the northwest coast of Africa and southwest of mainland Spain.

