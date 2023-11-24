Wilders’ Election Victory: Shifting Dynamics in Dutch Politics

In a surprising turn of events, the centre-right VVD party has announced that it will not be a part of the next Dutch cabinet, following the victory of anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders in the recent election. The decision comes as a blow to Wilders’ hopes of forming a majority government, as the VVD is the biggest party in the former Dutch government.

The scale of Wilders’ victory, in which his far-right PVV party won 37 seats, has put pressure on other center and center-right parties to form a coalition with him. However, the VVD leader, Dilan Yesilgöz, stated that her party needed a different role after losing 10 seats, and would not take part in the next administration.

Without the support of the VVD, Wilders will struggle to gather the 76 seats needed to form a majority government. Potential partners for him include the newly formed centrist New Social Contract party and the center-right Farmer Citizens Movement. However, the VVD did emphasize that they would be prepared to play a constructive role as a tacit partner in supporting a minority government in parliament, which could give Wilders a working majority.

Wilders expressed disappointment at the VVD’s decision, stating that it would make forming a coalition more difficult and that this was not what VVD voters wanted. Commentators noted that Wilders had himself supported the VVD-led government in the past, but triggered its collapse when he refused to back austerity measures.

The dynamics of Dutch politics have shifted with this election. Wilders’ victory has created a fragmented political landscape, requiring careful maneuvering to form a government. As the coalition process begins, all eyes are on the scout appointed by Wilders’ Freedom party, who will assess potential coalition partners.

