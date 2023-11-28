In a perplexing turn of events, the wife of Ukraine’s top military intelligence official has been hospitalized with a suspected case of heavy metals poisoning, according to both Ukrainian and western sources. Marianna Budanova, wife of Kyrylo Budanov of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence agency GUR, has fallen victim to a troubling illness. The intelligence agency has been heavily engaged in operations to remove Russian influence from Ukrainian soil, leading to suspicions that Russian agents may be involved in this apparent act of poisoning.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that other staff members from Ukrainian Defense Intelligence have also experienced health issues related to heavy metals exposure. Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed that tests conducted on the affected individuals have provided evidence of sickness caused by heavy metals. The Ukrainian government has launched an official inquiry to dig deeper into the matter and uncover the truth behind these disturbing incidents.

While American and western intelligence officials have not independently verified the poisoning, they cautiously acknowledge the credibility of Ukrainian reports. These officials, who have requested anonymity, are closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

Although the severity of Marianna Budanova’s condition remains unclear, a GUR spokesperson indicated that she had been hospitalized for a week. Additionally, it was revealed that Budanova had been experiencing unexplained symptoms for some time before her hospitalization. Confidential sources from the Defense Intelligence community shared that Budanova tested positive for the presence of arsenic and mercury, shedding light on the potential toxic substances involved in this case. CNN has approached Budanova for a statement, but no response has been received at the time of writing.

According to Dr. Edward Boyer, an expert in toxicology from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, a more detailed understanding of the test results and patient history is necessary to determine if the victims were intentionally poisoned. Dr. Boyer stresses the importance of examining the victims’ symptoms, potential exposure to specific foods, and their overall medical history. Different heavy metals possess varying levels of toxicity. Therefore, it is crucial to consider environmental factors and food consumption alongside reported symptoms to establish a clearer understanding of the situation.

This incident raises concerns due to the history of extraterritorial poisonings carried out by Russia and its predecessor, the Soviet Union. In 2018, Russian agents infamously deployed a nerve agent to poison Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and double agent for British intelligence agencies, on British soil. Similarly, during the 1950s, the KGB employed thallium, a heavy metal commonly found in rat poisons and insecticides, to eliminate one of its own agents who had defected to the United States.

Interestingly, during Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey in March 2022, a Russian billionaire and two Ukrainian negotiators experienced minor skin peeling and sore eyes. At first, it was suspected that they had fallen victim to poisoning. However, subsequent reports indicated that their health issues were caused by an environmental factor, rather than deliberate poisoning.

The current situation involving the wife of a high-ranking Ukrainian military official calls for thorough investigation and swift action. The Ukrainian government, together with international partners, must work diligently to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for these alarming incidents. The wellbeing of individuals involved in the pursuit of national security and international stability must remain a top priority.

