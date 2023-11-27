The Trial of an Infamous Serial Killer’s Widow: Unraveling Cold Cases

The widow of a notorious French serial killer is set to face trial over her involvement in three cold cases, including the murder of a British woman whose body was discovered in a river in 1990. Monique Olivier, the wife of Michel Fourniret, will be on trial for aiding and abetting in the kidnapping and murder of the victims. Fourniret himself was charged with abduction, rape, and murder in these cases but passed away before he could be brought to justice.

The first case dates back to 1988, when Marie-Angele Domece, aged 18, went missing from Auxerre. The second case involves the killing of 20-year-old British woman Joanna Parrish, whose naked body was found in the Yonne river. Olivier’s third charge is for complicity in the disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003, a case that remains unsolved to this day.

Fourniret was known for targeting young virgins whom he would rape and kill. His victims were subjected to brutal acts, including shooting, strangling, or stabbing. Most of the crimes took place in the Ardennes region of northern France and in Belgium. The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will hear testimonies from investigators in France and Belgium who worked tirelessly on these cases. Notably, Sabine Kheris, the investigating magistrate who took Fourniret’s confession, will also be called to testify. Kheris is currently in charge of a cold cases unit based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and this trial marks the unit’s first case brought to court.

Fourniret, also known as the “ogre of the Ardennes,” captivated and repelled France simultaneously with the extent of his crimes. His nickname derived from the hilly region along the French-Belgium border, where he resided and preyed on his victims. The trial itself is seen as a result of a long battle for justice. Concerns have been raised regarding the fact that Fourniret never faced trial for these crimes, indicating a failure in the investigative process. Eric Mouzin, father of Estelle, expressed disappointment in the trial of Olivier alone, as he believed justice could only be served with multiple defendants. However, he hopes to see Olivier sentenced appropriately for her involvement in the crimes.

Olivier’s defense lawyer, Richard Delgenes, states that there should not be any expectations of new revelations from his client during the trial. He emphasizes that Olivier’s participation in the legal process distinguishes her from her husband. Delgenes asserts that unlike Fourniret, Olivier does not derive pleasure from the pain inflicted on the victims or their families. Olivier, who already has two prior convictions for aiding and abetting in her husband’s crimes, had formed a pact with Fourniret to find him virgins to rape in exchange for him killing her abusive ex-husband. Although he never carried out the act, they lived together and had a child. In 2008, Olivier received a life sentence for her involvement in four murders and a rape committed by Fourniret. A further 20 years’ imprisonment was added in 2018 for her part in the killing of Farida Hammiche, the wife of one of Fourniret’s former cellmates.

As the trial commences, the families of the victims hope for closure and justice after enduring years of anguish. The trial of Monique Olivier sheds light on the complex web of this horrifying series of crimes, providing an opportunity to uncover the truth behind these cold cases that have haunted the victims’ loved ones for decades.

Sources: BBC, France 24