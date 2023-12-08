The Dire Consequences of “Domicide” in Gaza

The recent bombardment of Gaza by Israel has resulted in widespread destruction, particularly to homes, causing experts to raise concerns about the concept of “domicide” – the intentional destruction of dwellings to render an area uninhabitable. Current estimates suggest that up to 40% of housing in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed, displacing 1.8 million people who are now seeking shelter in overcrowded UN facilities.

While Gaza has experienced previous conflicts and subsequent reconstruction, the scale of the devastation this time around is unprecedented. Questions arise as to whether the infrastructure damage is a byproduct of targeting Hamas or a deliberate effort to remove Palestinians from Gaza, eradicating the possibility of a viable society in the foreseeable future.

“Domicide,” though not recognized as a distinct crime against humanity under international law, has gained traction in academic circles. The UN special rapporteur on the right to housing has highlighted the need to address this protection gap. However, the protection of civilian homes in conflicts within a state or involving non-state actors is not specifically covered as a crime against humanity. This legal gray area is relevant in the case of the Gaza conflict, where Israel argues that it is not an international armed conflict due to its refusal to recognize Palestine as a state.

The issue of the destruction of civilian infrastructure to make an area uninhabitable has gained attention in recent years, with examples including the destruction of homes in Aleppo, settlements in Myanmar, and Mariupol in Ukraine. Balakrishnan Rajagopal, a law professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, emphasizes the need for countries opposing the actions in Gaza to push for legislative changes and ensure that the mass destruction of housing can be prosecuted as a crime against humanity.

Israel maintains that its actions are regrettable but necessary due to Hamas’ tactics of hiding in civilian areas. The country claims to make efforts to warn citizens of imminent attacks. However, satellite imagery analyzed by experts indicates massive destruction, with an estimated 98,000 buildings damaged as of November 29th. This assessment uses radar data and a specialized algorithm, providing a unique perspective on the extent of the damage.

Among the structures destroyed or partially destroyed are the main Palestinian court, the Palestinian Legislative Council complex, numerous educational facilities, places of worship, and the majority of hospitals in the region. The destruction extends beyond buildings, impacting agricultural land and orchards as well.

Critics argue that Israel is purposefully targeting civil institutions and infrastructure necessary for the governance and stabilization of post-conflict Gaza. Leaked information from within the Israeli intelligence ministry suggests a consideration of various strategies to force Palestinians to leave Gaza.

The concept of “domicide” underscores the urgency of addressing the protection gap in international law, particularly regarding conflicts within a state or involving non-state actors. It beckons countries opposing the actions in Gaza to take action and ensure accountability for the mass destruction of housing and infrastructure. Only through these efforts can the rights of civilians be safeguarded, and the possibility of a viable future for Gaza be restored.

