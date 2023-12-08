New Perspectives on “Domicide” and the Destruction in Gaza

The recent bombardment of Gaza by Israel, resulting in the destruction of more than a third of homes, has prompted legal experts to consider the concept of “domicide.” This term refers to the deliberate mass destruction of dwellings with the aim of making the territory uninhabitable. While not officially recognized as a crime against humanity under international law, the scale of destruction in Gaza has raised questions about the future viability of the region.

In the current Gaza war, initiated after an attack by Hamas on southern Israel, independent experts estimate that nearly 40% of housing in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed. This has led to 1.8 million people being internally displaced, with many living in overcrowded UN shelters in the south. The magnitude of the devastation surpasses previous conflicts and reconstruction efforts.

The central debate revolves around whether the extensive infrastructure damage is a consequence of the pursuit of Hamas or a part of a covert plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza, rendering the territory uninhabitable in the long run. The term “domicide” brings attention to the intentional destruction of homes and infrastructure with the aim of preventing the formation of a semi-viable society in Gaza.

While the protection of civilian homes is covered by the Rome Statute establishing the International Criminal Court in conflicts between states, it is not explicitly listed as a crime against humanity in conflicts within a state or involving non-state actors. This legal gap allows for a potential lack of accountability in cases like the destruction in Gaza.

It is worth noting that similar discussions about the mass destruction of dwellings have arisen in contexts such as the Syrian civil war in Aleppo, the Rohingya settlements in Myanmar, and the city of Mariupol in Ukraine. The issue of addressing hostilities that systematically destroy housing and infrastructure, making entire cities uninhabitable for civilians, requires urgent attention.

The UN rapporteur on the right to housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, emphasizes the need for countries opposing the situation in Gaza to push for amendments in international law, just as they did regarding starvation as a crime against humanity. By closing this protection gap, the mass destruction of housing in Gaza could potentially be prosecuted.

Israeli leaders argue that the damage to buildings and loss of civilian life are regrettable but necessary due to Hamas using schools and hospitals as hiding places and their refusal to surrender. However, satellite imagery suggests that the scale of destruction may extend beyond military necessity.

The extent of the damage to Gaza’s buildings is a topic of debate, but recent use of satellite radar data has helped provide a clearer picture. According to the analysis of European Space Agency data, between 47% and 59% of buildings in northern Gaza, 47% and 58% in Gaza City, and smaller percentages in other regions have been damaged. This indicates that about 70% of buildings remain undamaged, although these figures may have changed since the analysis was conducted.

Not only have buildings been affected, but also critical institutions and infrastructure that would be needed for the post-conflict recovery and stabilization of Gaza. The destruction of education facilities, places of worship, hospitals, orchards, greenhouses, and farmland has further exacerbated the impact on the region.

While the term “domicide” may not hold legal weight, the concept draws attention to the intentional mass destruction of dwellings and emphasizes the need for accountability. As international legal experts and humanitarian organizations call for action, it is crucial to continue examining the long-term implications of the destruction in Gaza on the lives and future prospects of its inhabitants.

