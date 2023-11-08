Hurricane Lee Strengthens, Potential Impact on New England and Canada

The powerful Hurricane Lee has continued to gain strength, now classified as a major Category 3 storm. However, there is some good news as forecasters predict that the storm will weaken over the next few days. Lee currently has sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving northwest at a speed of 7 mph. Its wind field has expanded, and its hurricane and tropical storm force winds extend up to 125 and 240 miles, respectively.

The projected path of Hurricane Lee has drawn concern, as it could potentially impact New England or even reach as far as Canada over the weekend. The cone of uncertainty shows a potential landfall that includes Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Maine, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. It’s important to note that even if the storm weakens as predicted, its large wind field could still produce significant impacts beyond the storm center.

Additionally, Lee’s effects are already being felt along the U.S. East Coast and other regions, including the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected, posing a threat to coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is slowly intensifying. It currently maintains Category 1 strength with sustained winds of 80 mph. Margot’s projected track remains uncertain, with a meandering northward motion expected. Fluctuations in intensity are also possible in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave that has moved off the coast of Africa. Although currently disorganized, there is a high chance of it developing into a tropical depression or storm over the weekend. If it does reach named-storm strength, it would be called Tropical Storm Nigel.

As hurricane season continues, it is crucial for residents in potentially affected areas to stay informed and be prepared for any changes in the storm’s path or strength.