Libya Floods: Unheeded Warnings Led to Devastating Tragedy

Thousands of lives have been lost and many more still missing in the recent floods that struck Libya. While initially seen as a natural disaster, experts and survivors argue otherwise. According to Tarek Megerisi, a Libya expert, years of civil war, corruption, and neglect from authorities have left the North African state vulnerable to such catastrophic events. It is evident that the floods were the result of a combination of extreme weather and a lack of preparedness and proper infrastructure.

The heavy rainfall began in the Wadi Derna Valley, where residents were confident that the dams would be able to withstand the downpour. However, the two dams, Abu Mansour and Derna, were ill-equipped to handle such an intense storm. The failure to adequately maintain and reinforce these structures proved disastrous for the residents of the coastal city.

Videos captured by the residents showed the water levels rising, but there was no immediate cause for alarm. The people of Derna had experienced occasional flooding in the past, which did not result in any major catastrophe. However, as the night wore on, it became clear that this was no ordinary rainstorm. Torrential floods overwhelmed the streets, with cars overturned and buildings submerged in water.

In retrospect, it is evident that warning signs were present. Hydrologist Abdelwanees Ashoor had published a research paper highlighting the high flood risk in the Derna area and the urgent need for maintenance of the dams. Furthermore, a study commissioned by the government years earlier had revealed cracks and fissures in the dam structures. However, these warnings were not heeded, and restoration efforts were stalled or abandoned due to the chaotic state of the country amidst the civil war.

Officials have also criticized the authorities for their negligence. Libya’s general prosecutor, al-Sediq al-Sour, announced that an investigation would be conducted to determine responsibility for the dam collapse and the misallocation of maintenance funds. Survivors, like Salem Mansour, who lost his sister in the disaster, hold successive corrupt governments accountable for neglecting the safety of citizens.

The tragedy of the Libya floods serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from a lack of preparedness and infrastructure maintenance. It highlights the urgent need for proper governance and investment in resilient infrastructure to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people.