Why Villagers Choose to Stay: Exploring a Revolutionary Approach to Climate Change Adaptation

Mount Elgon’s majestic red earth slopes have long been home to a resilient community of farmers, sustaining themselves by cultivating coffee and vegetables on small plots of land carved out from the surrounding forest. However, the devastating consequences of climate change have brought about increasingly intense rains, rendering the deforested areas of the mountain highly vulnerable to deadly mudslides.

Despite the government’s efforts to relocate these villagers to safer grounds, the conventional approaches have had limited success. This has prompted the American non-profit organization GiveDirectly, known for its progressive and research-driven solutions, to test an unconventional and potentially transformative strategy: providing cash grants with no strings attached.

In collaboration with the Ugandan government, this innovative approach tackles a puzzling contradiction. Many residents of Mount Elgon have yet to embrace the government’s relocation offers, despite a recent survey conducted by GiveDirectly revealing their profound desire to leave.

One such resident is Wasika Mubarak, a father who experienced the terror of a devastating mudslide firsthand. As he vividly recalls, a colossal wave of water rushed down the mountain, engulfing everything in its path. Miraculously, Mubarak and his family survived, but their home was destroyed. The available alternative housing options were equally perilous, situated in close proximity to the mountain’s treacherous slopes and plagued by dangerous cracks in the ground.

The lack of success in previous relocation attempts can be attributed, in part, to top-down solutions. Government initiatives to purchase agricultural land and provide larger plots for resettlement initially appeared promising. However, the allure of returning to Mount Elgon proved too strong for many residents. Geographical distance, unfamiliar languages, and a disruption of social connections all contributed to a sense of isolation and diminished survival prospects in their new surroundings.

Miriam Laker-Oketta, Global Research Director at GiveDirectly, highlights the significance of empowering individuals to make decisions based on their own agency. Recognizing this essential human need, GiveDirectly’s founders have been disbursing no-strings cash grants worldwide for over a decade, with the ambition of alleviating extreme poverty. Building upon this insight, the organization seeks to explore whether this approach can also bolster communities’ resilience against climate change, starting with Mount Elgon’s inhabitants.

To gauge the financial requirements for relocation, GiveDirectly conducted a survey asking residents how much money they would need to initiate their desired resettlement plans. The approximate figure of $1,800 emerged as the response, prompting the organization to distribute no-strings grants of this exact amount to approximately 4,000 households on the mountain.

The findings of this groundbreaking initiative are expected to be available by early next year. However, Charles Kenny, a senior analyst with the Center for Global Development, comments on the potential implications of GiveDirectly’s project for vulnerable populations worldwide. This innovative approach could pave the way for climate change adaptation among those residing in other mudslide-prone regions and predictable disaster zones.

