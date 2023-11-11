The Strategic Significance of Ukrainian Snipers in the Conflict with Russia

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the role of Ukrainian snipers and their use of U.S. guns and ammunition has become more critical than ever. With the current suspension of additional U.S. funding for Ukraine in Congress, Ukraine’s military is now relying on cost-effective defense strategies to counter the invading Russian forces. One particularly effective tactic is deploying skilled sharpshooters armed with sniper rifles.

Ukraine’s elite sniper unit operates covertly and has proven to be an essential asset on the front lines. CBS News had the unique opportunity to witness these snipers in action, observing as American bullets fired from American rifles pierced through the air near the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. Working in teams of two, a spotter assists the sniper by providing information on wind speed and range, allowing the sniper to make precise adjustments before taking the shot. The result is a deadly strike on a target located almost a quarter of a mile away.

The sniper, known by his callsign “Commissar,” proudly shared his experience as an accomplished sniper. Born into a family with a legacy of sniping, he spoke of hitting targets at staggering distances, with his most impressive shot reaching 1,715 meters, slightly over a mile. When questioned about the significance of their work, Commissar explained that snipers fill the gaps where regular infantry cannot operate effectively, eliminating critical targets such as commanders and machine gunners.

In a war characterized by slow progress and a static front line, snipers have emerged as invaluable assets. Amidst the advanced technology of high-flying drones and visible military hardware, snipers possess a unique advantage. Their approach is low-tech, low-visibility, and relatively low-cost, enabling them to eliminate high-value targets with a single, well-placed bullet.

Ukrainian snipers operate in secrecy, concealing their location and protecting their identities due to the high risk they face as targeted individuals. Nikolai, the commander of the sniper unit, emphasized the irreplaceable value of an experienced sniper. While tanks can be easily replaced, training a sniper requires substantial investment of time and resources. The precision and skill they bring to the battlefield are unmatched.

When asked about the psychological impact of their role, Commissar shared his initial rush and adrenaline during the hunt. However, over time, he has become desensitized to the gravity of taking another person’s life. The pursuit continues using both U.S. and Ukrainian-made weapons, with American scopes and .338 caliber rifles being popular choices. Surprisingly, 90% of the unit’s ammunition also originates from the United States.

As a symbol of gratitude and respect for the assistance received from the United States, Commissar proudly displays an American flag patch on his uniform. The White House has reassured Ukraine that the existing aid will sustain them for a few more months, and President Biden has reaffirmed his confidence in continued bipartisan U.S. support for Ukraine.

