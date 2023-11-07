The Taurus KEPD-350: Germany’s Cutting-Edge Missile System

Germany is potentially considering sending the sophisticated Taurus KEPD-350 missile to Ukraine, making it one of the most advanced weapon systems deployed by the German military, known as the Bundeswehr. With a length of 5 meters (16.4 feet) and weighing 1.4 tons, this air-launched missile, known for its speed and precision, is fired from fighter jets.

The Taurus missile boasts remarkable speed, reaching up to 1,170 kilometers per hour (727 miles per hour), which is nearly the speed of sound. It can effectively locate targets as far as 500 kilometers (310 miles) away. What sets this long-range missile apart is its ability to fly at an altitude of only 35 meters, making it incredibly challenging for radar systems to detect.

Utilizing a combination of four independent navigation systems, including GPS and terrain referenced navigation, the Taurus missile remains on course with remarkable accuracy. It scans the ground with image sensors, analyzing bridges, rivers, and crossroads for orientation. By constantly measuring its own movement, the Taurus precisely determines its position.

The primary purpose of the Taurus missile is to neutralize “high-value targets” identified by the German Air Force, such as bunkers and command posts controlling enemy operations. With its exceptional penetrating power, the missile can breach multiple layers of reinforced concrete before reaching its target. It strikes from above, executing a vertical nosedive, ensuring maximum impact.

To potentially assist Ukraine’s efforts, Germany may adapt the Taurus missile for Ukrainian fighter jets. While there are concerns about escalating the conflict, Germany’s cautious approach might involve limiting the missile’s range to prevent it from targeting Russian territory directly. Moscow has made it clear that it opposes the transfer of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, despite its own use of long-range missiles against Ukrainian cities.

While other countries have pledged to provide Ukraine with similar missile systems, the Taurus stands out due to its extended range. With up to 300 missiles potentially available for deployment, Ukraine could effectively target Russian positions behind the front lines, disrupt supply routes, and strike command centers.

The Taurus KEPD-350 represents a significant advancement in German military capabilities and, if furnished to Ukraine, could offer the country a crucial advantage in defending its sovereignty and national security.