In a surprising move, Ukraine has escalated its use of drone attacks against Russia, aiming to bring the battle to its neighbor’s doorstep and exert more pressure on the Kremlin. This strategic shift comes more than 18 months into the ongoing conflict, as Ukraine aims to confuse and divide Russia while intensifying its own counteroffensive efforts.

While Ukraine has refrained from claiming responsibility for many of these attacks, it is clear that they are seeking to demonstrate to the Russian elites the costs of President Putin’s actions. By targeting specific sites in Moscow and other regions of Russia, Ukraine aims to make it apparent that Russia’s aggression is not without consequences. Ukrainian officials believe that pressuring the Russian elites, who are responsible for shaping the country’s policies, can be a more effective strategy than solely focusing on military engagement within Ukraine’s own territory.

The recent drone strikes in Moscow, some of which targeted military sites and business districts, have caused panic among Russian oligarchs. Although the attacks have not resulted in significant casualties, they have managed to create a sense of vulnerability among the Russian elite. The strike in the exclusive Moscow district of Rublyovka, for example, drew criticism from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group and a prominent Kremlin ally.

It is suspected that Ukraine has deployed a network of saboteur agents within Russia to carry out these drone attacks. The agents are believed to be utilizing small-sized Beaver kamikaze drones, capable of covering a range of at least 600 miles. These attacks have not been limited to Moscow alone; Ukrainian drones have also been deployed in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, the annexed Crimean Peninsula, and even against Russian ships in the Black Sea.

As Ukraine intensifies its drone attacks, it is expected that Russian authorities will make even greater efforts to clamp down on these covert networks responsible for the attacks. However, history has shown that dismantling such shadowy operations can be a challenging task, and Ukraine’s persistent infiltration may continue to disrupt Russian operations.

There is a concern, however, that Ukraine’s use of drone strikes risks tarnishing its moral high ground in the conflict. Some critics among Western allies have started calling for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine argues that these responsive attacks on Russian soil are legitimate acts of self-defense, given the frequent missile strikes conducted by Russia on Ukrainian territory.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko emphasized the need for Russia to stop killing Ukrainian civilians and argued that neither Moscow nor Crimea can feel safe until this demand is met. Nevertheless, Ukraine treads a fine line, as its recent drone strike on a high-rise building in Moscow City, causing panic and chaos, raises questions about the proportionality and moral implications of such actions.

While Washington has refrained from addressing the attacks within Russia, it is clear that Ukraine sees the use of drones as a necessary measure to secure its nation and people. Ukrainian officials argue that they are engaged in an existential struggle and will employ any means necessary to protect their country.

As the conflict continues to evolve, Ukraine’s unconventional use of drone attacks has the potential to reshape the dynamics of the war and force Russia to reconsider its strategy. The impact of these attacks, both in terms of military and psychological effects, remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Ukraine’s bold approach has injected a new level of uncertainty into the conflict and is challenging the conventional norms of warfare.

