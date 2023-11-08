Rishi Sunak Scraps HS2’s Northern Leg: A New Plan for Connectivity

The UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has made an announcement that has drawn mixed reactions both within and outside his party. The long-awaited high-speed rail network, HS2, was expected to connect London to the northern city of Manchester, covering a distance of 530km (330 miles). However, Sunak has stated that the northern leg of HS2 will be cancelled due to doubling costs.

This decision has received criticism from both the Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party, who had initially launched the project. Sunak, in his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference, highlighted the rising costs as the main reason for this cancellation.

To soften the blow, Sunak unveiled a new plan called Network North. Under this plan, he will allocate $43.6bn to improving existing transport systems, such as road, rail, and buses. The aim is to enhance connectivity across the country and provide alternative solutions to the HS2 project.

HS2, a proposed train service that was first suggested in 2009, aimed to boost connectivity between the UK’s north and south. It was envisioned as the largest infrastructure project in Europe, with bullet trains reaching speeds of up to 225mph (362kmph). The project, which would have stretched from London to Birmingham, was meant to extend to northern towns and cities like Manchester and Leeds.

The decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2 does not mean that the entire project is being scrapped. Work on the initial phases, connecting London to Birmingham, has already begun and is scheduled to open to the public in 2030. However, the completion date has been pushed back from the original 2016 estimate due to project mismanagement, construction issues, and rising costs.

Sunak’s new plan, Network North, aims to allocate the funds freed up from the cancellation of the northern leg to other transport projects across the country. The goal is to improve connectivity in the north and provide quicker returns on investment compared to the delayed HS2 project. This includes resurfacing roads, enhancing existing motorway routes, and ensuring affordable bus fares nationwide.

While the Conservative government sees Network North as a more viable solution, the Labour Party remains in favor of the HS2 project. Labour Mayors from different regions have expressed concerns that cancelling HS2 would leave the North with outdated and inadequate transport infrastructure.

The cancellation of HS2’s northern leg has sparked debates about the future of railway connectivity in the UK. As government officials constantly reassess and adapt their plans, the pursuit of efficient and sustainable transportation remains a priority for the nation.