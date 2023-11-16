New Insights into Ukraine’s Military Tactics and Challenges

Ukraine’s military tactics in the ongoing conflict with Russia have been met with mixed results, according to experts. The integration of NATO fighting style and Western equipment into the Ukrainian armed forces has not been as successful as anticipated. The core challenge lies in Ukraine’s lack of air superiority, which is crucial for NATO’s combined arms approach.

Retired British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon emphasized that airpower is a key element for the Western approach to be effective. However, Ukraine has not received Western fighter jets or NATO-standard attack helicopters, leaving their troops at a disadvantage in the skies. This limitation significantly hinders their ability to combat Russian forces effectively.

The reliance on NATO tactics, which heavily depend on controlling the skies, has historically been tested only in arenas where the alliance had air superiority. Therefore, the Ukrainian armed forces find themselves in unprecedented combat situations that NATO forces have not experienced. This disparity raises questions about the applicability of these tactics against a major state adversary.

Another crucial factor contributing to the challenges faced by Ukraine’s military is the shortage of experienced personnel. Many Ukrainian troops have not undergone extensive tactical training, unlike their Western counterparts. The assumption that a few months of training would enable Ukrainian units to adopt American-style tactics has proven unrealistic in the face of the reality on the ground.

While Ukraine has made some progress in integrating Western training, it is not surprising that their experience and adaptation under fire have led them to rely on their own methods. The Ukrainians have shown valuable resilience and adaptability in combat, challenging the notion that Western peacetime concepts are superior.

In an ideal scenario, Ukraine would have had more time to train and fully absorb the new tactics and strategies. However, given the complexities of the conflict, it is understandable that they might fall back on what is intuitive to them in the heat of battle.

As Ukraine continues its fight against Russia’s well-prepared defenses, it faces criticism for the slow pace of advancement. Nevertheless, the United States remains confident in Ukraine’s combat capabilities and expects them to employ their strengths at a time and place of their choosing.

While the challenges persist, it is essential to acknowledge the valuable lessons that can be learned from Ukraine’s experience. The adaptability and resilience demonstrated by Ukrainian forces provide valuable insights for future military operations.