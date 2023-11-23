New UK Government Tax Cuts Fall Short in Easing Tax Burden

The UK government’s recent announcement of tax cuts might have sounded like good news for workers, but the reality is far from it. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to reduce National Insurance for workers from 12% to 10%, benefiting 27 million people. However, the true impact of these tax cuts is overshadowed by the existing freezes on personal tax thresholds, also known as “fiscal drag.”

National Insurance is a tax that workers pay on their income to fund social security benefits, including the state pension. The government estimates that the reduction in National Insurance will save someone with the average yearly salary of £35,000 over £450. While this might seem like a significant amount, it pales in comparison to the £44.6 billion that the Treasury expects to collect through frozen tax thresholds by 2028/9.

What are tax thresholds and fiscal drag?

Tax thresholds refer to the income levels at which individuals start paying higher tax rates. Fiscal drag occurs when these thresholds are frozen or not adjusted in line with inflation, causing more people to be pushed into higher tax brackets as their nominal wages rise.

FAQ:

1. How will the tax cuts affect workers?

The tax cuts will result in a reduction in National Insurance for workers, benefiting 27 million people. However, the impact of these cuts will be limited by frozen tax thresholds, which will result in more people paying higher taxes as their wages increase.

2. What are frozen tax thresholds?

Frozen tax thresholds are income levels at which individuals start paying higher tax rates. The government has frozen these thresholds instead of adjusting them for inflation, causing more individuals to fall into higher tax brackets over time.

3. How much revenue will the frozen tax thresholds generate?

The frozen tax thresholds are expected to generate £44.6 billion by 2028/9. This represents a significant increase in the overall tax burden on the economy.

4. Who will benefit the most from the tax cuts?

Only those earning around £11,000 to £13,000 per year and around £42,000 to £52,000 per year will see any significant benefit from the tax cuts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has highlighted the impact of frozen tax thresholds, stating that nearly 4 million additional individuals will be expected to pay income tax, with 3 million more moving into higher tax brackets, and 400,000 more onto the additional rate.

While Finance Minister Hunt touts the tax cuts as the largest ever for workers, the reality is that the frozen tax thresholds will contribute to a rising tax burden on the economy. The OBR estimates that the frozen thresholds account for almost a third of the projected increase in taxes from 2019-20 to 2028-29.

Experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of these tax cuts. Chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, Torsten Bell, notes that the vast majority of the country will be worse off, with only a select few benefiting. Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, warns that the tax cuts do not address the underlying issues of weak economic growth and higher inflation. He argues that the tax cuts will lead to a larger tax increase in the medium-term and put a strain on public services and investment.

In addition, younger workers are likely to bear the burden of funding future spending commitments as the population continues to age. Professor of economics at City, University of London, Michael Ben-Gad, notes that policies like the triple lock on state pensions, which increases pension payments every year, only exacerbate the income erosion felt by younger workers due to inflation and higher taxes.

While the cut to National Insurance might provide some immediate relief for workers, it falls short in addressing the overall tax burden and the challenges faced by different demographics. The government’s focus on tax cuts neglects the need for broader economic reforms and targeted support for those most affected by fiscal drag.