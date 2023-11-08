South Korean Teachers Stand Together for Change in Education System

In recent months, tens of thousands of teachers in South Korea have been protesting for more protection from students and parents. These protests were sparked by the suicide of a first-grade teacher earlier this year, whose death highlighted the intense pressure and stress that teachers in the country face.

Kang Hyeon-joo, a teacher who has personally experienced the toll of the education system, shared her own struggles. She described instances of physical violence in her classroom, with students throwing punches and chairs. Despite her efforts to intervene, Kang claims that her principal did nothing to help and would simply tell her to take time off.

The suicide of the young teacher in July has shed light on the alarming situation in Korean schools. Government data reveals that from January 2018 to June 2023, 100 public school teachers took their own lives, with 11 of those cases occurring in the first half of this year. While the precise reasons for these suicides are not specified, colleagues and bereaved families suggest that school stress played a significant role.

Teachers point to a 2014 child abuse law as one of the main factors that hampers their ability to discipline students. Fearful of being sued for causing emotional distress, teachers find themselves unable to enforce the necessary boundaries in the classroom. Ahn Ji-hye, an elementary school teacher involved in organizing the protests, says that parents often bombard teachers with calls from early morning until late at night, contributing to the immense pressure they face.

However, there may be hope for change. The government has taken notice of the protests and passed legal revisions that aim to protect teachers. The new legislation grants teachers protection from being sued for child abuse if their discipline is deemed an appropriate educational activity. Additionally, the responsibility for handling school complaints and lawsuits brought by parents now lies with the principal.

These changes also include protecting teachers’ personal information and requiring parents to contact the school rather than the teacher directly with their concerns or complaints. This preventative measure aims to address the issue of parents invading teachers’ privacy, such as obtaining their personal phone numbers and messaging them at all hours.

South Korean teachers, like Ahn Ji-hye, welcome these changes, as they believe they will provide much-needed support and assistance. The unified stand taken by teachers across the country highlights their determination to bring about a meaningful transformation in the education system, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for both educators and students alike.