Teachers in South Korea Demand More Support Amidst Rising Mental Health Concerns

Teachers in South Korea are increasingly voicing their concerns and demanding more support as they grapple with the pressures of their profession. The catalyst for the recent wave of teacher protests was the tragic suicide of a first-grade teacher earlier this year. Since then, several more teachers have taken their own lives, with some cases reportedly linked to school-related stress.

The protests have gained significant momentum, with tens of thousands of teachers gathering in Seoul to call for increased protection from students and parents. This unified stand by the teaching staff has forced the government to take notice and prompted legislative action.

One of the main issues raised by teachers is the fear of disciplinary action and lawsuits. They point to a child abuse law implemented in 2014, which was intended to protect children but has had unintended consequences. Teachers claim that this law has made them hesitant to discipline students for fear of being sued by a small percentage of parents.

Additionally, the constant pressure from parents has also taken a toll on teachers’ mental health. Many teachers report receiving calls from parents at all hours of the day, leaving them feeling overwhelmed and unable to establish healthy boundaries.

In response to these concerns, the South Korean government has passed legal revisions to provide teachers with more support. These changes include protecting teachers from being sued for child abuse if their disciplinary actions are considered legitimate educational activities. The responsibility for handling school complaints and lawsuits will also now rest with the principal, rather than individual teachers.

Furthermore, the new legislation will safeguard teachers’ personal information, such as their mobile phone numbers. Parents will be required to contact the school with concerns or complaints rather than directly reaching out to teachers.

While these legal revisions are seen as a positive step towards addressing the challenges faced by teachers, more support and resources are still needed. The mental health and well-being of educators must be prioritized to ensure a safe and nurturing learning environment for both teachers and students alike.