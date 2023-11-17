The Complexity of Balancing Free Speech and Public Safety during Protests

A potentially large pro-Palestinian march is scheduled to take place in London on Armistice Day, and despite Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s concerns, the law does not grant her the authority to stop it. The Metropolitan Police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, is tasked with assessing the risks to the public and planning accordingly, without considering the views of government officials. The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has organized three national protests in London during the Gaza conflict, each attracting larger crowds. Despite allegations of antisemitic slogans and extremist involvement, the PSC has adhered to conditions imposed by the police, resulting in arrests of individuals who have committed offenses. However, banning an event requires meeting complex legal tests outlined in the Public Order Act of 1986.

The PSC has agreed to specific conditions for their upcoming march on Armistice Day, including gathering after the two-minute silence, over a mile away from the Cenotaph, and not approaching the memorial itself. While this has sparked concerns from Rishi Sunak, who views it as disrespectful to the Cenotaph and other memorials, the police can only ask the home secretary to ban the march if they believe it will lead to “serious public disorder.” Since violence has not been observed in previous weeks, there is a lack of legal justification to prevent the march from taking place. To enforce a ban, the home secretary would need to consult the inspectorate of police forces and prove the existence of a serious risk.

In the event of a banned march, the Metropolitan Police believes that individuals would still gather and express their views on the streets. The police would be unable to prevent this, as demonstrated during a vigil for Sarah Everard in March 2021 when confusion surrounding lockdown rules led to people protesting despite the event’s cancellation. Furthermore, banning the march would present additional challenges for the police, as there would be no organizers coordinating the event and directing participants to abide by specific routes and curfews. Additionally, banning the march could potentially embolden the extreme far right and lead to counter-demonstrations, as seen in calls from figures like Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

While the home secretary does possess the power to direct the Mayor of London to intervene if the Met fails to discharge its functions effectively, this power is intended for exceptional circumstances. To exercise this authority, the home secretary must first consult the inspectorate of police forces. However, such action would not be appropriate in the current context. Balancing the right to free speech, public safety, and potential risks during protests remains a complex challenge for authorities.