New Measures to Curb Medical Corruption in China Spark Concern Among Doctors

Recent measures introduced to combat medical corruption in China have led to concerns and uncertainties among doctors. The anti-corruption campaign, described as the largest sweep in the industry’s history, is targeting public hospitals and has resulted in investigations of numerous hospital directors across the country. Doctors and hospital directors have been asked to relinquish their “illegal income” to authorities, and whistleblowers reporting bribery are being offered substantial rewards. These measures aim to eliminate the practice of receiving “red envelope” bribes from patients and commissions from drugs salespeople, which have been prevalent in China’s healthcare industry.

The crackdown on corruption has led to doctors like Joe Yang, a 35-year-old physician working in a public hospital in Guiyang, feeling disheartened. For many doctors, commission income from drug sales is a significant portion of their earnings. Yang expressed concern about the potential impact on his income and speculated about pursuing alternative means of making a living if necessary.

While the campaign has been praised for its “zero-tolerance” approach towards corruption, some experts are warning about the consequences it may have on the healthcare sector. Professor Bingqin Li of the University of New South Wales stated that the decrease in doctors’ incomes, resulting from the elimination of “grey income” sources like drug company payments, will have a major impact.

Furthermore, studies have revealed a culture of bribery and underpayment in China’s healthcare system. Patients have resorted to giving bribes to doctors to ensure better treatment, and doctors’ salaries have been insufficient to support a comfortable life. The crackdown on corruption aims to address these issues and increase transparency in the healthcare industry.

