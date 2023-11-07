Ukraine Peace Talks: Saudi Arabia Takes the Lead

As Ukraine continues to seek global support for its peace plan following Russia’s invasion, Saudi Arabia has stepped in to host a two-day meeting in Jeddah this weekend. The meeting aims to kick-start the peace talks and build upon the progress made at the previous meeting in Copenhagen. Representatives from countries around the world, including Brazil, India, Turkey, Japan, and various European countries, have been invited to attend. However, the big question remains whether China will participate, as its absence was regretted by many participants in the previous meeting.

The decision by Saudi Arabia to host the talks is significant and reflects its efforts to maintain diplomatic relations with various actors involved in the conflict. Saudi Arabia has been walking a fine line, seeking to broker deals while remaining in contact with both Ukraine and Russia. The kingdom’s decision to cut oil production also indicates its desire to maintain strong ties with the United States.

The main goal of this weekend’s meeting is to agree on a joint statement, which eluded negotiators at the previous gathering. Ukraine sees this meeting as a potential precursor to a larger peace summit in the future. While a meeting at the heads of state level is possible on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly or the G-20, a more structured peace summit later in the year is also being discussed.

The involvement of Saudi Arabia in the Ukraine peace talks highlights the potential for regional actors to play a role in resolving conflicts. The country’s geopolitical significance and its diplomatic efforts provide hope for progress in the peace process. As the meeting in Jeddah commences, the international community waits eagerly for a positive outcome and a step towards lasting peace in Ukraine.