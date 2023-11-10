North Korea’s Potential Gain from Russia’s Battlefield Failures in Ukraine

Amid Russia’s struggles on the Ukrainian battlefield, North Korea could seize an opportunity to obtain prohibited weapons, according to analysts. Speculation of a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin has arisen, potentially enabling Pyongyang to access the military technology that United Nations sanctions have prevented them from acquiring for two decades.

Reports suggest that negotiations between Russia and North Korea concerning arms trade are currently progressing. The United States National Security Council has deemed these talks as “actively advancing” after Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, visited Pyongyang in July. The Russian government aimed to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Moscow.

The US government also believes that a meeting between Putin and Kim is imminent. This meeting, if it occurs, follows over a year and a half of conflict in Ukraine, which has left the Russian military in distress and in need of supplies. Additionally, it comes after 17 years of UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s development of a fully operational nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, has stated that the potential meeting between Putin and Kim would be a significant development. Easley believes Russia possesses the military technology that Kim desires for his illicit satellite launch and nuclear weapons delivery programs.

Despite facing UN sanctions, North Korea has rapidly developed its ballistic missile program in recent years. However, there remain doubts about the country’s capabilities. Experts still debate the nuclear payload and the survivability of North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) during reentry.

Receiving technology from Russia, a long-standing leader in nuclear missile forces, would greatly enhance Kim’s programs and pose significant concerns for Western leaders. Russia could potentially provide North Korea with reentry technology, improved launch capabilities for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, satellite reconnaissance capabilities, and even assistance in other areas on North Korea’s wishlist.

The potential outcome of a meeting between Putin and Kim raises significant global security concerns and highlights the consequences of Russia’s battlefield struggles in Ukraine.