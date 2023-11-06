Experts Call for Diplomacy in the Face of Hostage Crisis as Israel Reveals the Number of Kidnapped Rises

As the hostage crisis in Israel continues to unfold, experts are urging a shift towards a diplomatic approach, acknowledging that a military rescue mission seems implausible. The number of hostages held by Hamas terrorists has now risen to over 200, according to the Israeli military. Among those taken captive are children, women, and elderly individuals from around 40 different nations.

Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI official experienced in hostage recovery, emphasizes the need for negotiation and the gathering of intelligence to secure the release of the hostages. He warns against the use of airstrikes, which can result in the destruction of structures and increase the difficulty of locating the hostages.

Efforts are being made to mediate the situation, with Qatar acting as a facilitator between the terrorist organization and the United States. Qatar’s history of negotiating hostage situations, particularly in Afghanistan and Iran, makes it a valuable ally in the current crisis. Notably, at least 13 Americans are among the hostages.

Meanwhile, despite calls for restraint, Israel has continued its airstrikes in Gaza. Hamas officials claim that these airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 hostages, a statistic that Israel disputes. Gershon Baskin, a negotiator involved in the release of a previous Israeli hostage, expresses concern that the bombardments are hindering efforts to secure the hostages and raises the question of what the future holds for Gaza.

The exact locations and conditions of the hostages remain unknown, although Israeli military officials claim to have acquired some intelligence on their whereabouts. Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida states that dozens of hostages are in safe places and underground tunnels within Gaza. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the United States has sent a small team of special operations forces to assist Israel in locating and rescuing the hostages.

As negotiations continue, publicly shared photos and videos depict the hostages in humane situations, seemingly an attempt by Hamas to avoid global condemnation. Despite claims from a senior Western official blaming common criminals for the kidnappings, classified documents recovered from Hamas fighters suggest that the terrorists were directed by their leaders to abduct civilians.

It is important to consider the involvement of other extremist groups and civilians in the kidnappings, as Hamas does not have complete control over Gaza. The conditions under which the hostages are being held by these other factions remain uncertain.

Amidst this complex and precarious situation, the focus has shifted towards diplomacy and intelligence gathering, recognizing that a military rescue operation is not currently a viable option.