Russian President Putin Plans First Foreign Trip Since Issuance of ICC Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for his inaugural foreign visit since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. Putin is scheduled to attend the Belt and Road Forum in China in October, marking a significant step for the Russian leader.

The ICC arrest warrant, issued in March, raised concerns within the Kremlin about the stability of Putin’s rule and the potential for regime change. Consequently, Putin chose to limit his international travel to avoid countries that might enforce the warrant. For instance, he did not personally attend the recent BRICS summit in South Africa, sending Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as his representative.

Putin also canceled his planned visit to India for the G20 summit, citing a busy schedule. This decision reflects the Russian president’s cautious approach to international travel amidst the arrest warrant controversy.

China, despite facing challenges in its balancing act with Russia, has refrained from condemning Putin’s actions in Ukraine. Their so-called “no-limits partnership” remains intact, with President Xi Jinping praising Putin’s leadership during his visit to Russia in March. The two nations continue to collaborate to counter U.S. influence on the global stage.

Amidst these geopolitical dynamics, Putin’s trip to China assumes even greater significance. It comes at a time when Russia is set to assume chairmanship of the BRICS group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. By seeking to expand the group’s membership, Russia aims to counter its isolation on the international stage while continuing its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

For China, embracing potential changes within the BRICS group could be an opportunity to reaffirm unity and gain support following criticism of its “no-limits partnership” with Russia. The international community will closely watch the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for insights into the evolving dynamics between Russia and China and their respective geopolitical agendas.