Russian President Putin Set to Make First Foreign Trip Since Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to embark on his first foreign trip since an International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. Although the warrant was issued by the ICC in March, Putin has been avoiding foreign travel to countries that could potentially enforce the warrant. However, he is now set to visit China in October to attend the Belt and Road Forum.

The Kremlin has reportedly been concerned about the stability of Putin’s rule ever since the arrest warrant was issued, with some viewing it as a possible call for regime change. In an attempt to avoid international scandal, Putin abstained from attending the BRICS summit in South Africa last week, instead opting to virtually participate.

This upcoming trip to China comes after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in March, during which he commended Putin’s leadership. Despite being caught off guard by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, China did not condemn Russia’s actions and has continued to spread pro-Russia disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that both Russia and China have faced internal challenges recently. Putin successfully quelled a revolt by Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin, while Beijing experienced turmoil among senior officials. These developments might influence the dynamics of their partnership.

In January, Russia is set to assume chairmanship of the BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This opportunity allows Russia to potentially expand the group’s membership, dissipating its isolation on the international stage. Meanwhile, China may see this as an opportunity to exhibit unity and regain support after its controversial partnership with Moscow during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As both nations navigate these geopolitical challenges, the upcoming visit to China signifies a significant moment in Putin’s diplomatic activities, offering an opportunity to gauge the reactions of world leaders and assess the extent of international support for Russia amid the arrest warrant controversy.