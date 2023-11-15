Panama City Protests: A Battle for Natural Resources and Development

In recent weeks, Panama City has been engulfed in protests over a government contract that grants a Canadian company permission to expand its copper mining operations in the country. However, beyond the debate over this specific contract, the protests raise a broader question about the future of Panama: will it prioritize the preservation of its natural resources or embrace development?

Panama, a country that owes its existence to U.S. exploitation during the construction of the Panama Canal, finds itself at a crossroads. Should it continue to surrender its natural advantages to foreign investors, or should it chart a new course that prioritizes the development of its own citizens? These are the questions that underlie the current unrest and drive the passionate demonstrations in the streets.

The protests have not been without tragedy. Four individuals, including two teachers, have lost their lives during the demonstrations. These acts of violence have only intensified the tensions and added fuel to the fire of public outrage.

Supporters of the mining contract argue that it will bring economic benefits to the country, generating thousands of jobs and injecting much-needed revenue into the economy. They point to the per capita GDP of less than $19,000 and see the contract as an opportunity to uplift the nation. Roberto Cuevas, president of the Mining Chamber of Panama, emphasizes that the country has abundant mineral resources that can be harnessed for the greater good if done responsibly.

However, protesters vehemently disagree. They argue that the contract violates Panama’s constitution, which designates all mineral deposits as the property of the state. They view mining as a threat to their country’s most valuable resource – its nature. They fear the long-term consequences of exploitation and advocate for the elimination of mining in Panama altogether.

The Canadian company involved in the contract, First Quantum Minerals, has not responded to requests for comment. However, their Director of Investor Relations, Bonita To, has previously stated that the company is committed to operating the mine in an environmentally safe manner and has contributed significantly to the Panamanian economy.

The unrest in Panama City represents the largest protests since the 1987 National Civic Crusade, which was a pivotal moment in the country’s history. As the demonstrations continue, the government faces a challenging decision. President Laurentino Cortizo inherited this contract, and he argues that negotiating a new deal was the best way forward. He touts the benefits of the revised agreement, including job creation, increased social security contributions, and improved terms and conditions.

Despite these claims, many protesters remain unconvinced. They view the contract as skewed in favor of the company, citing provisions that allow the seizure of land deemed necessary for operations and criticizing what they see as a lack of transparency in the negotiations.

In the end, the protests in Panama City go beyond a single mining contract. They represent a battle for the soul of the nation, a struggle to define Panama’s identity and determine its future. As the demonstrations continue and tensions run high, it remains to be seen how this conflict will be resolved and what path Panama will ultimately choose.

