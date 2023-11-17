New Wave of Venezuelan Migration to the U.S: Seeking Refuge from Crisis

In recent years, thousands of Venezuelans have made the difficult decision to leave their homeland in search of a better life. Among them is Ángel Marín, his wife Carolina, and their 4-year-old son, Matías. Faced with a deteriorating economy and the challenges of everyday life, the Marín family is joining a historic wave of Venezuelans migrating to the United States.

Like many others, Ángel and Carolina are selling their belongings to finance their journey. The economic crisis in Venezuela has left them with few options, as Ángel’s job at a mobile phone company does not provide enough income to meet their basic needs. The situation became dire when Matías developed asthma, and the family could not afford the monthly cost of his medication. Unable to choose between their son’s health and putting food on the table, the decision to leave became inevitable.

Venezuela’s economic crisis and authoritarian rule have led to a mass exodus of its citizens. Over 7.7 million migrants have fled the country, which amounts to approximately one-quarter of its population. This is the largest displacement crisis ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere, surpassing the number of refugees from war-torn countries like Ukraine and Syria. While many Venezuelans have sought refuge in neighboring Latin American countries such as Colombia and Peru, a growing number are now turning to the United States as their destination of choice.

The journey to the United States is not an easy one for Venezuelan migrants. In September, for the first time, Venezuelans surpassed Mexicans as the largest nationality arrested for illegal border crossings into the U.S. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol apprehended Venezuelans 54,833 times that month alone, more than double the previous month’s figures. This alarming trend highlights the dire circumstances that compel Venezuelans to take desperate measures in search of safety and stability.

Analysts attribute Venezuela’s economic collapse to a combination of government corruption, mismanagement of the country’s vital oil industry, and U.S. sanctions against President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, with the poverty rate reaching an alarming 90% at its lowest point in 2021, according to researchers at Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas.

The plight of Venezuelan migrants calls for a global response and cooperation to address the root causes of the crisis. These individuals and families are seeking refuge from a devastating economic and political situation, and their journey to safety should not be met with hostility or indifference. It is crucial for governments, international organizations, and communities to come together to provide support, resources, and opportunities for Venezuelans to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their new host countries.

