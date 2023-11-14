The Growing Relationship Between North Korea and Russia

In recent news, it has been revealed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential arms agreements. This meeting signifies a deepening relationship between the two countries, as they navigate their strained ties with Washington. Underlying the growing alliance is Russia’s increasing need for allies amidst international isolation over its war in Ukraine.

North Korea’s political ties with Russia stretch back to the early days of the Cold War. As a communist state, North Korea received significant support from the Soviet Union and China during the Korean War. However, when the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s, North Korea faced a devastating famine caused in part by the loss of Soviet aid.

Throughout its history, North Korea has attempted to balance its relations with China and Russia. Kim Jong Un initially had lukewarm relationships with both countries due to their participation in imposing strict sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear tests. However, following North Korea’s most recent nuclear test in 2017, Kim made efforts to repair these relationships.

The first meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Putin took place in Vladivostok in 2019. This meeting marked a significant shift in their relationship, with Kim vowing to “hold hands” with Putin and enhance strategic cooperation. Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, openly splitting the UN Security Council for the first time since the country faced punishment for its actions.

One notable indication of the deepening ties between North Korea and Russia came in July when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang. During his visit, he toured a weapons exhibition that included North Korea’s banned ballistic missiles, openly displaying support for their arsenal. This display of solidarity demonstrated Russia’s willingness to collaborate with North Korea in the military sphere.

Regarding the impact of the Ukraine war on their relationship, North Korea expressed its support for Russia’s actions. It was one of the few countries to recognize the independence of Russian-claimed Ukrainian regions and voiced approval for Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine. While the United States accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, there is still uncertainty regarding the delivery of such weapons, which both countries deny.

Economically, Russia has resumed oil exports to North Korea and restarted train travel after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the vast majority of North Korea’s trade flows through China, Russia has the potential to become an important economic partner, particularly in the sphere of oil. Reports have indicated that Russian tankers may have helped North Korea evade oil export caps imposed by the UN and that North Korean laborers remain in Russia despite a ban.

In conclusion, the relationship between North Korea and Russia is steadily deepening, driven by shared interests and geopolitical considerations. Both countries are finding value in their collaboration as they navigate their respective challenges with the United States and international isolation. The upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Putin will likely lead to further discussions on arms agreements, cementing their growing alliance.

