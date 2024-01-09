Indian Prime Minister’s Beach Adventure Ignites Calls for Maldives Tourism Boycott

New Delhi, India – The beautiful island nation of Maldives is facing a potential boycott from Indian tourists after three Maldives officials insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The boycotts were sparked by Modi’s social media posts showcasing his adventures in Lakshadweep, an Indian island chain known for its stunning beaches. While Modi did not mention the Maldives in his posts, his enthusiastic praise for the scenic beauty of Lakshadweep could be interpreted as a subtle invitation for tourists to choose the Indian destination over Maldives.

In response, three Maldivian officials took to social media to criticize Modi, referring to him as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and a “puppet of Israel.” However, the Maldives government quickly distanced themselves from these comments and suspended the officials involved. They emphasized that the officials’ opinions were personal and did not reflect the views of the government.

The Maldives government released a statement asserting the importance of democratic and responsible expression of opinions while maintaining positive relationships with international partners. They believe that freedom of expression should not be used to spread hatred and negativity.

This controversy comes at a delicate time as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu embarks on his first visit to China following his election win. Muizzu is expected to strengthen ties with China, a move away from the previous “India first” policy of his predecessor. However, Maldives cannot afford to alienate its closest neighbor, India, as it heavily relies on tourism, with the largest group of tourists being from India.

This boycott threat puts the Maldives in a precarious situation, as they depend heavily on tourism for their economy. It highlights the impact of social media and the power of public opinion in shaping tourism trends. The incident serves as a reminder for governments and officials to exercise caution in their public remarks to avoid potential economic consequences for their nations.

