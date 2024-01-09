New Controversy Erupts Over Modi’s Tropical Getaway: Indian Tourists Boycott Maldives

In recent news, a heated controversy has arisen surrounding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s beach shots on social media. The picturesque backdrop of Lakshadweep, a pristine Indian island chain, became the center of attention. However, instead of being a source of inspiration for travelers, these photos fueled calls for an Indian boycott of Maldives tourism.

The dispute began when three officials from the Maldives mocked Prime Minister Modi in response to his posts. One described him as a “clown,” another as a “terrorist,” and the third as a “puppet of Israel.” The comments were met with widespread outrage from Indian citizens and celebrities, who urged others to opt for domestic beaches instead of the sun-kissed paradise of Maldives.

The Maldives government swiftly distanced itself from the derogatory remarks made by its officials. The three individuals involved were suspended, emphasizing that their opinions were personal and not representative of the government’s views. The government reiterated its commitment to maintaining close relationships with its international partners and fostering a democratic and responsible exercise of freedom of expression.

This incident comes at a sensitive time as Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu embarks on a visit to China, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and sign crucial agreements for trade and development. However, amidst this effort, Maldives cannot afford to alienate its closest neighbor – India.

The Maldives heavily relies on tourism, with a substantial portion of their income derived from Indian tourists. In 2023 alone, more than 209,000 Indian tourists visited the Maldives, accounting for 11% of its tourism market. The calls for a boycott from Indian holidaymakers and the suspension of flights to the Maldives by travel site EaseMyTrip indicate the potential impact of this controversy on the Maldivian tourism industry.

Prominent figures such as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar have encouraged their fans to explore local destinations instead of heading to the Maldives. The hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep, meaning “Let’s go to Lakshadweep,” gained traction on social media as a symbol of support for Indian beaches. The Confederation of All India Traders, one of the country’s largest trade bodies, has also called on members to suspend business with the Maldives until an apology or remedial measures are provided.

While the Maldives swiftly took action to suspend the officials and denounce their comments, concerns have been raised by the Indian High Commission in Maldives. However, experts argue that the new leadership in the Maldives understands the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with India. They predict that the government will strive to balance its relations with both India and China.

As the controversy unfolds, only time will tell the long-term impact on tourism and the diplomatic ties between these two neighboring nations.