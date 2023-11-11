The Evolution of India’s Identity: Unveiling the Meaning behind “Bharat”

As New Delhi prepares for the highly anticipated Group of 20 leaders summit, a controversial discussion surrounding India’s identity has emerged. The government’s deliberate use of the term “Bharat” on the dinner invitations for the summit has sparked debates on what the country should be called and the deeper significance behind this choice.

“Bharat,” an ancient Sanskrit and Hindi term synonymous with India, has become politically charged in recent years, particularly within Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While some argue that “Bharat” offers a non-colonial alternative to “India,” which carries historical baggage, critics argue that the BJP uses it to invoke an exclusively Hindu past in a country with a significant Muslim population.

The contentious nature of this issue is further highlighted by the reactions to the invitations from both supporters and detractors of the BJP. Some individuals within the right-wing party view it as a rejection of colonial influences, while others outside the party perceive it as an attempt to undermine the coalition of opposition parties known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

The BJP’s inclination to reexamine and redefine India’s identity aligns with a broader revisionist sentiment within Indian political discourse. This includes efforts to change names associated with colonial rule and those linked to Muslim heritage. For example, the city of Allahabad, named by Mughal rulers, was officially renamed Prayagraj to revert to its original Sanskrit name.

The potential proposal to officially change the name of India to Bharat through a Parliament resolution has spurred speculation. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that renaming cities and countries is a complex and contentious process, as seen in various examples across the globe.

Numerous countries have sought to shed names given by their former colonial rulers either upon gaining independence or at later stages of their history. In 2018, Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, underwent a name change to reflect its local language. Turkey also requested that international organizations refer to it as “Türkiye” to embrace its official Turkish name.

The United States, on the other hand, continued to use “Burma” to refer to Myanmar long after the country officially changed its name in 1989. This decision stemmed from political factors and human rights concerns regarding the ruling junta at that time.

As India navigates discussions surrounding its identity, it raises questions about its diverse cultural heritage, its aspirations for the future, and the delicate balance of acknowledging historical legacies while forging ahead with a progressive vision. The use of “Bharat” provides an opportunity for introspection and a deeper exploration of India’s multifaceted and evolving identity.

