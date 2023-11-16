Li Keqiang’s Legacy: A Pragmatic Leader for a Changing China

Amidst the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang, China braces itself for potential political shifts and strives to maintain stability. The death of a prominent leader in China, as history has shown, can lead to significant changes or even political upheaval. In order to prevent any wide-scale criticism of the current administration led by Xi Jinping, measures are being taken to ensure mourning for Li does not generate dissent.

One such measure is the crackdown on VPN use, aimed at limiting Chinese citizens’ access to the internet beyond the Communist Party’s control. By doing so, the Party aims to control the narrative surrounding the popular and liberal former number two leader, avoiding any challenges to the current regime. Li’s sudden demise, caused by a heart attack shortly after stepping down, holds greater significance due to what he represented – a potential alternative approach to governing China with different priorities from those of General Secretary Xi.

Li Keqiang was a pragmatist who prioritized problem-solving over ideology. His lack of conformity within the seven-man Politburo Standing Committee made him a lonely figure in China’s most powerful decision-making body. Notably, Li introduced what is now referred to as the “Li Keqiang Index.” This index, revealed through WikiLeaks, showcased Li’s skepticism towards relying solely on local GDP figures as an indicator of economic health, favoring other indicators such as railway cargo volume, electricity consumption, and bank loan disbursements. Li’s critique of the official statistics, even in private conversations with US officials, could have posed a threat to his political opponents.

Li Keqiang was widely recognized as one of the most intelligent political figures of his time. As an economist in a Party dominated by engineers, he fearlessly acknowledged China’s economic challenges in order to find effective solutions. During the recent pandemic, Li openly spoke about the adverse effects of Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid approach on the economy and ordinary Chinese citizens. Although he never directly questioned the country’s paramount leader or the policy, he emphasized the importance of development as the key to resolving all issues. His emphasis on development, rather than ideological principles, demonstrated his pragmatic approach to governance.

Amid the zero-Covid policy, Li made headlines when he appeared unmasked during a university visit, igniting discussion and praise on social media. His support for street stalls as a means of job creation also received attention. However, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee quickly undermined this initiative, labelling street stalls as “unhygienic and uncivilized” through state-controlled media. This incident highlighted the limitations of Li’s power under Xi’s administration, where dissenting voices are swiftly silenced.

Li Keqiang’s fluency in English and charm during meetings with foreign leaders made him a respected figure on the international stage. However, his death shortly after the removal of high-profile Foreign and Defense Ministers raises questions about potential sensitivities surrounding his passing. The upcoming official ceremonies commemorating Li will undoubtedly be handled with utmost care to ensure they align with the government’s current trajectory and do not stir sympathy for the former premier.

As the Chinese people mourn Li Keqiang’s loss, social media platforms will become a barometer of public sentiment, capturing ordinary people’s sadness and shock. Li’s rise within the Communist Party at the same time as Xi Jinping, along with his association with the more business-oriented approach of the previous government, gives his legacy added significance.

