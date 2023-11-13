The Changing Tide: Latin America’s Bold Stance on Israel

Latin America’s left-leaning leaders have emerged as some of the most vocal critics of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, marking a significant shift in the region’s political landscape. Bolivia, Colombia, and Chile have severed diplomatic ties with Israel, citing the “aggressive and disproportionate” violence against Palestinians. This condemnation from Latin America sends a powerful message to the international community, highlighting the region’s commitment to human rights and international law.

While Western leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, have been more restrained in their criticism, Latin American leaders have been unapologetically outspoken. Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the situation as a “massacre” and Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned it as “collective punishment.” This sharp rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the measured statements from other world leaders.

This is not the first time Latin America’s left-wing leaders have taken a strong stance against Israel. Cuba’s Fidel Castro was the first Latin American leader to break diplomatic relations with Israel in 1973, denouncing Israeli aggression in the Middle East and America’s support for it. The Cold War era has played a significant role in shaping Latin America’s sympathy for the Palestinian cause, as the region experienced U.S.-backed military dictatorships that suppressed leftist movements. This historical context has fueled the perception that imperialism in Latin America is akin to imperialism in the Middle East.

Furthermore, Latin American leaders have a deep sense of recognition and solidarity with the Palestinian cause due to their own experiences with displacement and colonization. The establishment of Israel in 1948 resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, mirroring the dispossession and racial discrimination faced by Indigenous people in Latin America. This shared history of colonization has led progressive movements in the region to view the Palestinian cause as a fight for decolonization.

Support for the Palestinian cause in Latin America also aligns with political ideologies. Left-wing governments, such as those in Bolivia and Mexico, have been more critical of Israel, while right-wing governments, like Bolivia under Jeanine Áñez, have sought to mend ties with the country. The recent victories of left-leaning leaders in Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Honduras, and Chile have further reinforced the “pink tide” movement in Latin America.

As Latin America takes a bold and unwavering stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, the region signals a commitment to human rights, international law, and the fight against imperialism. This growing dissent among Latin American leaders highlights their solidarity with marginalized communities and their willingness to speak truth to power.