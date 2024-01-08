Why Kim Jong Un’s 40th Birthday Went Uncelebrated: A Fresh Perspective

In a surprising turn of events, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s 40th birthday went uncelebrated, marking a departure from the tradition of lavish festivities for his late father and grandfather. As Pyongyang fired artillery barrages into the sea and pledged to expand its nuclear arsenal, experts speculate on the reasons behind the lack of public fanfare.

Some argue that Kim Jong Un may consider himself too young to indulge in extravagant birthday festivities. At 40, he still has much to achieve politically, and idolizing himself could potentially be seen as premature and politically burdensome. It seems that he appreciates the need to accumulate more achievements before embracing the full extent of his power.

However, another intriguing explanation revolves around Kim Jong Un’s mother, Ko Yong Hui, who was born in Japan. Experts suggest that the absence of a public birthday celebration could be an attempt to limit attention on his mother’s origins. Park Won Gon, a professor at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, highlights this as Kim Jong Un’s biggest weak point, as it undermines his legitimacy as a bloodline successor to the revered Kim dynasty. Shedding light on his birth and allowing the public to focus on his mother’s heritage is a risk that Kim Jong Un may not be ready to take.

While analysts believe that an official holiday marking Kim Jong Un’s birthday will eventually be established, it will take time. The older members of North Korea’s ruling elite, who hold significant influence, perceive Kim Jong Un as still too young to merit such recognition. Only when he has accrued more experience and established a stronger hold on power will his birthday be accorded full ceremonial importance.

In the meantime, the state news agency published an article on his birthday, celebrating his major construction projects from the past decade and mentioning his visit to a chicken farm with his daughter. These low-key activities offer a glimpse into his personal life while avoiding excessive attention.

Kim Jong Un’s 40th birthday may have gone by quietly, but it raises intriguing questions about his approach to power, his political trajectory, and the delicate balance he must maintain to secure his legitimacy. As the world observes North Korea’s enigmatic leader, it remains to be seen how his future birthdays will be celebrated and whether they will shed further light on his mother’s legacy.

