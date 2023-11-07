The Dire Consequences of Fuel Shortages in Gaza

At dawn on Tuesday morning, the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, found itself without diesel to power its generators. The hospital, like many others, had already been struggling to provide medical care amidst constant aerial bombardment by Israel. The dire situation in Gaza has been further exacerbated by a crippling fuel shortage, as Israel has refused to allow fuel into the area for humanitarian purposes.

Fuel, particularly diesel, is considered a “dual use” good by Israel, meaning it can be used for both military and civilian purposes. Due to this classification, Israel heavily controls and restricts its entry into Gaza. However, the fuel shortage is having catastrophic consequences on the healthcare sector, as hospitals are running out of power to operate essential equipment like respirators and dialysis machines.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza has issued a stark warning that the entire aid operation in the enclave will come to a halt if fuel is not permitted to enter. This means that hospitals, water desalination plants, and food and medical supply distribution will all be severely impacted.

The power plant in Gaza, a crucial source of electricity for the area, ran out of fuel on October 11 and had to shut down. This has left people and hospitals reliant on generators and rapidly diminishing fuel supplies. Despite the existence of mechanisms for fuel delivery to Gaza, Israel’s actions suggest a lack of desire to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

The fuel shortage is not only affecting hospital operations but also critical functions like ambulance transportation and dialysis treatment for over 1,000 patients. The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the detrimental impact of the fuel shortage on the already fragile healthcare system in Gaza.

Gaza has been subjected to a land, sea, and air blockade imposed by Israel for the past 16 years, which has devastated the economy and plunged the majority of its population below the poverty line. The current conflict, coupled with the ongoing blockade, has created one of the worst humanitarian crises of modern times.

As the situation in Gaza grows increasingly dire, it is imperative for the international community to address the fuel shortages and alleviate the suffering of the population. Only through collective action and humanitarian assistance can the people of Gaza receive the vital support they urgently need.