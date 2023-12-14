Understanding the Resilience of Israel’s Fight Against Hamas

Recent events in northern Gaza have showcased the continuous struggle between Israel and Hamas, with nine Israeli soldiers losing their lives in a single attack. While this incident has caused grief and shockwaves throughout Israel, analysts believe that it will not weaken the country’s unwavering support for the ongoing war. The stakes are simply too high to consider stopping now.

Since the invasion began, 115 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have been killed in combat in Gaza. Although this number is undeniably tragic, it pales in comparison to the extensive death toll among Palestinians, with the Hamas-run Ministry of Health reporting 18,412 casualties as of now. However, it is important to note that these numbers cannot be independently verified.

Security expert and retired IDF Colonel Miri Eisin explains that the threat posed by Hamas’ military capabilities is so significant that the Israeli public is willing to endure a high number of casualties to eliminate it. “For the Israeli public, destroying Hamas is a matter of survival,” she stated. It is this sense of urgency that keeps the fight going, despite the personal sacrifices made by families like Eisin’s, who have loved ones actively involved in the IDF.

The recent attack on the Israeli soldiers has struck a deep emotional chord within the nation, not just due to the number of casualties, but also because of the high-ranking officers who were among the victims. Eisin describes the pain this attack has caused, emphasizing the impact of losing commanders who were responsible for the wellbeing of countless soldiers. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the war Israel is currently engaged in.

The initial phase of the operation focused on aerial and artillery attacks, resulting in a significant number of Palestinian casualties but ensuring the safety of Israeli soldiers due to their air superiority. However, once the IDF introduced ground troops, the dynamics shifted. Hamas had spent considerable time and effort fortifying themselves, creating underground tunnel systems and strategic defenses. This preparation has made the current invasion deadlier for the IDF compared to the 2014 ground operation in Gaza.

Urban warfare tends to favor the defending party, which is precisely why Hamas built its strongholds within densely populated areas. Eisen explains that attacking troops need to adapt and create localized advantages to succeed in such circumstances. Unfortunately, in this particular incident, these efforts did not yield the desired outcome.

The IDF has identified the unit involved in the Tuesday attack as the Golani Brigade, an infantry unit operating in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood. According to the IDF, Hamas fighters threw explosives and opened fire from inside a residential building that also housed underground terror infrastructure. Retired IDF General Israel Ziv highlights the risks associated with clearing out this area, known for harboring rocket launchers and hiding entrance pits to underground tunnels protected by booby traps. The high number of casualties resulted from the urgent response of other infantry teams after encountering Hamas fighters and booby traps.

While a majority of Israelis continue to support the ongoing Gaza operation, there is a growing sentiment among some individuals who question the chosen methods of warfare. Calls for increased reliance on remote measures, such as air forces, have emerged, advocating for reduced face-to-face encounters in lethal urban environments. Both Ziv and Eisin argue that conducting ground operations may help minimize civilian casualties when compared to aerial bombardment.

In the midst of this conflict, it is crucial for outsiders to understand the resilience of Israel’s fight against Hamas. The Israeli public perceives this battle as essential to their survival and the stability of the region. The casualties suffered by the IDF are not taken lightly, but the determination remains firm. As Israel continues to face the challenges on the ground, the world must appreciate the complexities at play and the immense sacrifices made by those involved.

